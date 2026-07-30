PNN

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30: Saudi Arabia has introduced one of the most significant reforms to Umrah travel in recent years, making it easier than ever for pilgrims to visit the Holy Cities multiple times. On 20 July 2026, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched a one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa, allowing pilgrims to enter the Kingdom several times during a 365-day validity period. For Indian Muslims living in India and the Indian diaspora across the Gulf, the UK, the US, and Canada, this new visa marks a major step towards greater flexibility and convenience.

Advertisement

While the announcement has generated excitement, it has also created confusion. Questions about cumulative stay limits, visa validity, travel requirements, and eligibility are among the most searched topics online. According to Harab Rasheed, MBA from IIM Mumbai and the founder of Marhaba Haji, clear and transparent guidance is now more important than ever.

Advertisement

"Saudi Arabia has opened the door wider for pilgrims under Vision 2030, but many families still find the new visa rules difficult to understand. Our mission is to simplify every step so pilgrims can focus on their spiritual journey rather than paperwork," says Rasheed.

A Vision Born from a Need for Transparency

Advertisement

Harab Rasheed's journey into the Islamic travel industry began after witnessing how difficult and confusing the Hajj and Umrah booking process had become for ordinary families. Hidden charges, unreliable middlemen, inconsistent pricing, and a lack of trustworthy guidance often turned one of the most sacred journeys in a Muslim's life into a stressful experience.

Armed with an MBA from IIM Mumbai, Rasheed believed the pilgrimage industry deserved the same standards of transparency, technology, and customer service as any modern global business. This vision led to the conceptualization of Marhaba Haji in 2019--an all-in-one Islamic travel platform designed to help pilgrims confidently apply for an Umrah visa online, book accommodation, arrange transport, and manage every stage of their pilgrimage through a single trusted platform.

Overcoming Challenges to Build Trust

The journey was far from easy. Marhaba Haji was preparing for launch in 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic brought international pilgrimage travel to a complete halt. Rather than abandoning the vision, the team used the period to strengthen its technology, improve processes, and prepare for the future. Operations officially began in August 2022.

Building trust was the next challenge. In an industry where many pilgrims had experienced misleading pricing and unreliable agents, earning credibility required consistent service rather than promises. Today, Marhaba Haji has built its reputation through transparent pricing, genuine customer support, and one of the industry's strongest visa success records.

Instead of relying heavily on paid promotions, the company has focused on creating accurate educational content and practical guidance that genuinely helps pilgrims understand changing regulations.

Understanding Saudi Arabia's New Multiple-Entry Umrah Visa

The new Umrah visa is designed to provide greater flexibility for pilgrims who wish to perform Umrah more than once during the year.

Here are the key rules every pilgrim should understand:

* The visa is valid for 365 days from the date it is issued.

* It allows multiple entries into Saudi Arabia during its validity.

* Pilgrims may stay up to 90 days in total, counted cumulatively across all visits.

* The 90-day allowance does not reset after each journey.

* Any unused days automatically carry forward to future visits within the visa validity period.

* When a pilgrim leaves Saudi Arabia, the visa is automatically suspended and reactivated before the next visit once all required conditions have been fulfilled.

* The visa cannot be used during the Hajj season.

This system offers far greater flexibility than previous arrangements, especially for families and frequent travellers who wish to perform Umrah multiple times throughout the year.

Requirements Before Every Visit

Although the visa remains valid for one year, each journey requires separate approvals.

Before travelling, pilgrims must:

* Purchase a service package from an authorised Umrah service provider.

* Obtain the required Umrah travel permit before departure.

* Ensure the permit dates match the approved service package.

* Confirm that the package duration does not exceed the remaining validity available under the visa.

Following these requirements helps ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience.

Why the New Visa Benefits Indian Pilgrims Worldwide

The introduction of the multiple-entry Umrah visa particularly benefits Indian Muslims who travel frequently or have family members living overseas.

Pilgrims residing in India, as well as Indian passport holders living in the Gulf, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, now have the flexibility to perform Umrah more than once without repeatedly applying for a new visa, provided they remain within the visa's validity and cumulative stay limits.

The new policy also supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by making religious tourism more accessible and convenient for millions of Muslims worldwide.

How Marhaba Haji Simplifies the Entire Journey

Understanding changing visa regulations can feel overwhelming, which is why Marhaba Haji has built an integrated platform that brings every essential service together.

Pilgrims can:

* Apply for an Umrah visa online with a 99% visa approval rate.

* Receive visa processing in 2-4 working days.

* Book hotels in Makkah and Madinah.

* Reserve group flights.

* Arrange airport transfers and local transport.

* Book guided Ziyarat tours.

* Access all services through a single Islamic travel platform.

The company also offers all-inclusive Umrah Visa services starting from ₹13,000 per person, making pilgrimage planning simpler, transparent, and affordable.

Recognition That Reflects Excellence

Marhaba Haji's commitment to innovation has received recognition from leading institutions.

The company was selected among the Top 100 Startups of Karnataka under the ELEVATE 2024 programme conducted by the Government of Karnataka's Department of Electronics, IT & BT, standing out from more than 960 applicants across the state.

The startup has also been incubated and supported by prestigious organisations, including IIT Mandi, PedalStart, Xartup, The Step Up Ventures, and the NMIMS incubation programme.

Since launching operations, Marhaba Haji has successfully served more than 1,000 pilgrims, with many customers praising its fast visa processing, responsive support, and hassle-free booking experience. The company has also become one of the first Indian operators to publish clear and accurate guidance on Saudi Arabia's 2026 multiple-entry Umrah visa rules.

Fully Licensed and Trusted

Trust is essential when planning a pilgrimage.

Marhaba Haji operates with multiple recognised certifications, including:

* IATA Certified

* Approved as sub-agent for Saudi Umrah Visas under the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

* Karnataka Tourism Certified

These credentials provide pilgrims with confidence that they are booking through a fully authorised and compliant travel partner.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Saudi Arabia's new multiple-entry Umrah visa?

It is a visa introduced on 20 July 2026 that remains valid for 365 days and allows multiple entries with a cumulative stay of up to 90 days.

How long can I stay?

You may stay for a total of 90 days across all visits. The limit is cumulative and does not reset after each journey. Any unused days automatically carry forward within the visa's validity period.

Can I use this visa during Hajj?

No. The multiple-entry Umrah visa cannot be used to enter Saudi Arabia during the Hajj season.

Do I need additional approvals for every visit?

Yes. Every visit requires an approved service package from an authorised Umrah service provider and the necessary Umrah travel permit before departure.

What happens when I leave Saudi Arabia?

The visa is automatically suspended upon departure and reactivated before your next visit once all required conditions have been fulfilled.

How do I apply for an Umrah visa online from India?

You can apply online through Marhaba Haji, where visas are processed within 2-4 working days with a 99% approval rate. Pilgrims can also book hotels, flights, transport, and Ziyarat services as part of the same journey.

Can Indians living abroad apply?

Yes. Marhaba Haji serves Indian passport holders residing in India as well as Indian communities across the Gulf, the UK, the US, and Canada.

Looking Ahead

For Harab Rasheed, the goal extends far beyond visa processing. His vision is to ensure that every pilgrim experiences a transparent, dignified, and stress-free journey to Makkah and Madinah.

"Too many pilgrims have been overcharged or misled while planning the most sacred journey of their lives. We believe every family deserves honest guidance, transparent pricing, and dependable service. As Saudi Arabia opens new opportunities through the one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa, we want to make every step--from applying for an Umrah visa online to completing the pilgrimage--as simple and trustworthy as possible," he says.

As Saudi Arabia continues transforming religious tourism under Vision 2030, trusted travel partners like Marhaba Haji are helping Indian pilgrims embrace these opportunities with confidence, convenience, and complete peace of mind.

Contact Details

Website: https://www.marhabahaji.com

Apply for Umrah Visa Online: https://www.marhabahaji.com/apply-umrah-visa-online

Blog: https://www.marhabahaji.com/blog/saudi-arabia-1-year-multiple-entry-umrah-visa

Phone / WhatsApp: +91 90084 47887

Email: support@marhabahaji.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marhaba.haji

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marhabahaj/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marhabahaji/

Serving: Pilgrims across India and Indian communities in the Gulf, the UK, the US, and Canada.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)