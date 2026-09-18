Saudi Aramco suspends crude deliveries to Indian refineries following pipeline attack

Saudi Aramco has suspended crude oil deliveries to Indian refiners until further notice following an attack on its vital East-West pipeline, according to the source privy to the matter.

The East-West pipeline, spanning 1,200 km across the Arabian Peninsula, was closed on Thursday following drone strikes by militias in Iraq supported by Iran. This month, Saudi Arabia has been targeted by multiple attacks on its energy and civilian infrastructure from Houthi militants based in Yemen along the western Red Sea coast.

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The group supported by Iran has issued threats to Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, leading to an increase in oil prices in London to over USD 100 a barrel earlier this month.

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The halt of the pipeline struck another setback to the oil market. Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia operated the 7 million barrel-a-day pipeline at full capacity as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz nearly halted due to Iranian attacks on vessels.

Saudi Arabia has been a significant source of crude oil for India. As per the sources, Aramco has provided approximately 9 per cent of India’s crude oil imports since the war started.

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Indian refiners are presently not getting their agreed-upon term supplies from Saudi Arabia. Aramco typically provides crude oil to India and various clients via annual contracts at official selling prices instead of utilising the spot market. This renders the recent disruption important for Indian refiners, who must seek alternative sources.

Nevertheless, sourcing alternative crude is not anticipated to be the main issue. The greater difficulty may lie in the cost at which those barrels are obtained.

Oil prices, on the other hand, decreased on Friday, marking a third consecutive session of losses as alleviating concerns over Saudi supply disruptions overshadowed fears regarding an escalating conflict in West Asia.

Brent crude futures declined by USD 1.65, or 1.6 per cent, trading at USD 103.17 a barrel as of 1008 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures declined by 61 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to USD 101.30 a barrel.

Benchmark Brent prices were set to record their first weekly decline in three weeks, falling by 1.4 per cent.