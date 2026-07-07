Saudi introduces "Package Visa", integrating travel booking with easier visa application

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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 7: Saudi has announced the launch of Package Visa, a new digital initiative designed to simplify travel to Saudi by integrating tourist visa application directly into curated travel bookings. The launch is currently underway through qualified travel and tourism service providers across selected international markets ahead of a broader rollout.

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- A fully digital initiative connecting visa application directly to travel bookings, making it easier to visit Saudi than ever before

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- Designed to make traveling to Saudi seamless and more accessible

- Part of Saudi's wider effort to deliver experience-led tourism

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The initiative builds on Saudi's wider efforts to simplify visiting the country. Since launching the tourist e-Visa, Saudi has introduced several new ways to visit, including visa on arrival and the Stopover Transit Visa. Together, these initiatives have supported the country's rapid tourism growth, with Saudi welcoming more than 29 million inbound visitors in 2025.

Commenting on the initiative, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism, said:

"As Saudi's tourism sector continues to grow at pace, Package Visa reflects our commitment to making travel to Saudi more seamless for visitors. By integrating visa issuance with travel bookings, we are simplifying the visitor journey and creating a more connected travel experience. This initiative also strengthens collaboration across the tourism ecosystem and supports Saudi's position as an increasingly accessible global destination."

For visitors, Package Visa means fewer steps between planning a trip and experiencing Saudi. Instead of arranging flights, accommodation, and a visa separately, eligible travelers can book everything through one integrated travel process, with the option to add events, activities and tourism experiences. The result is a simpler, more connected journey from booking to arrival.

For qualified travel and tourism service providers, the initiative creates an opportunity to offer more attractive travel packages, streamline the traveler journey, and encourage longer stays and richer travel experiences.

To ensure a smooth and reliable travel experience, Package Visa is available only through qualified travel and tourism service providers that meet clear service standards and offer 24/7 customer support.

As Saudi continues to grow its tourism sector, Package Visa marks another step toward making travel easier, more connected, and more seamless for visitors discovering the country.

For more information: visitsaudi.com/PackageVisa

About Saudi Tourism Authority (STA): Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi's tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination's offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country's unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi's destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries. To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com.

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