icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Saurabh Vijay takes charge as CEO of UIDAI

Saurabh Vijay takes charge as CEO of UIDAI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:05 PM May 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday saw a change in leadership as IAS officer Saurabh Vijay assumed charge as its Chief Executive Officer.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, he is a 1998-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Maharashtra cadre and a civil engineer from IIT-Delhi.

Advertisement

Prior to joining UIDAI, he served as Principal Secretary (Expenditure) in the Finance Department of the Government of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

According to the ministry, he has held several key positions in the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of India, including Principal Secretary (Planning and Development Commissioner), Principal Secretary (Tourism), Secretary (Medical Education), and Secretary (Higher and Technical Education).

He has also served on central deputation in important roles, including as Director at the President's Secretariat in New Delhi and as Advisor to the Executive Director representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka at the World Bank in Washington D.C.

Advertisement

With wide administrative and international experience across governance, finance and policy, Vijay takes charge of UIDAI at a senior leadership level. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts