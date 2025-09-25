SaveSage Welcomes Paytm Ex-COO Bhavesh Gupta as Senior Advisor and Anchor Investor

Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)

• Bhavesh will advise on Strategy, Growth, Product & Technology and User Experience

• From 200,000 users today, SaveSage is on track to serve 1 million by March 2026

SaveSage, India’s leading AI-driven platform for credit card and loyalty programs optimisation, today announced the appointment of Bhavesh Gupta as Senior Advisor and Anchor Investor.

Bhavesh previously was President & COO at Paytm helping it scale financial services and payments to dominant position. Before that, he led Clix Capital (a leading NBFC) as its founding CEO and had senior roles at IDFC First Bank and ICICI Bank in areas of retail banking in a career spanning over 27 years.

His appointment comes at a critical moment for India’s credit card market. The country has over 112 million^ credit cards across 75 million* unique users, yet more than 50%** of reward points go unredeemed each year due to low awareness or complicated redemption processes. SaveSage is tackling this challenge through its AI-driven platform that helps users seamlessly track, manage, and maximise rewards.

Bhavesh Gupta said, "The credit card and loyalty rewards space in India is at an inflection point. With increased rewards awareness, evolving customer preferences, and digital adoption, SaveSage is poised for exponential growth. The opportunity to help users derive maximum value from their credit cards and loyalty programs is massive, and I’m excited to partner with the team to shape this journey."

Ashish Lath, Founder & CEO of SaveSage, said, "We are thrilled to have Bhavesh Sir guide us as we scale our efforts to empower users across India. His experience and strategic insights will help us deepen our impact and ensure that users are not just using their credit cards for expenses, but optimising them intelligently. With over 200,000 users already leveraging our platform, his guidance will enable us to hyperscale and bring even more value to our community."

Since launching in October 2024, the SaveSage app has already grown to 200,000 users, ranging from students to professionals to UHNIs, and is on track to reach 1 million users by March 2026. With Bhavesh’s guidance, SaveSage is doubling down on its mission to make every credit card in India work harder for its users.

About SaveSage

SaveSage is a mobile application that empowers users to track, manage, and maximize the value of their credit cards and loyalty program reward points. Launched in October 2024, SaveSage has quickly scaled to over 200,000 users and is on track to reach one million by March 2026. With a 4.8 rating on the Google Play Store, SaveSage is trusted by a fast-growing community of savvy consumers. The company is backed by leading investors including DSP Family Office, iSeed, Atrium Ventures, LV Fund, and prominent angels such as Bhavesh Gupta, Dr. Shriram Nene, Ravi Narayanan amongst others.

To know more, visit www.savesage.club

^As per RBI monthly data release for July 2025

*SaveSage internal estimates

**SaveSage Credit Card Survey 2025

