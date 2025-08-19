SaveTaxs Launches Digital Tools to Make NRI Tax Filing Easier

Jaipur firm introduces smart platform with calculators to solve common tax problems for global Indians

Jaipur, India, August 14, 2025: SaveTaxs has launched new digital tools to help Non-Resident Indians file their taxes more easily. The Jaipur-based tax consultancy created these tools after hearing repeated complaints from NRIs about India's complex tax rules.

The main new feature is the Smart ITR Filing Platform. This system saves information from previous years and fills it in automatically. Users can upload investment details in bulk instead of entering them one by one. The platform also gives tax-saving tips while people work on their returns.

"Our clients told us they struggled with basic questions like whether they count as Indian residents for tax purposes," said Shubham Jain, Co-founder of SaveTaxs. "We built these tools to give instant answers to common problems."

Five New Calculators Solve Common Problems

The platform includes five calculators for different tax questions. The Residential Status Checker tells users whether they qualify as Indian residents based on how many days they spent in India.

The Capital Gains Calculator shows whether investments count as short-term or long-term for tax purposes. There's also an Income Tax Calculator for quick estimates of what people owe.

The NRI TDS Calculator helps with withholding tax questions. The DTAA Benefit Calculator works out treaty benefits for different countries.

"Most NRIs just want quick answers to simple questions," said Ankit Mangal, Co-founder. "These tools give instant results instead of making people wait for appointments."

Banking and Business Setup Made Simple

SaveTaxs also made it easier to open NRI bank accounts. The new process handles NRE and NRO accounts completely online. This removes the usual paperwork delays.

For NRIs who want to start businesses in India, the company now offers digital help with the entire setup process. This covers registration and all the compliance rules that apply.

The platform puts everything in one place. Users can file taxes, open bank accounts, and set up businesses without visiting multiple websites or offices.

Already Serving 30+ Countries

The new tools are already working for clients in more than 30 countries. Early users report much faster processing times compared to the old methods.

This launch is Savetaxs' biggest service expansion yet. It shows how demand is growing for simple digital solutions among Indians living abroad.

The company says the tools address the main frustration NRIs face: dealing with multiple service providers for different financial needs.

For the millions of Indians living overseas, these changes could make tax season much less stressful.

About SaveTaxs

Founded in 2020, Savetaxs is a Jaipur-based tax and financial services company serving NRIs, OCIs, and foreign nationals with Indian income. The firm has processed over 2.5 lakh applications across 30+ countries, specializing in tax filing, DTAA benefits, repatriation services, and NRI banking solutions.

To make NRI tax filing smooth and convenient, visit: https://savetaxs.com/

