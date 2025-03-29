PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 29: In a bold initiative set to reshape IELTS preparation in India, Saviour Education Abroad, one of the country's most trusted international education brands, has officially launched All About IELTS - a high-quality, affordable, and mobile-first learning platform for students aiming to study abroad.

Backed by the legacy of guiding 27,000+ students and representing 600+ international institutions, Saviour Education Abroad brings its educational excellence to digital learners across India, with a strong focus on empowering students in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Advertisement

A Personalised Approach, Beyond AI

Unlike platforms that rely on artificial intelligence to evaluate student performance, All About IELTS uses real trainers for one-on-one feedback, performance evaluation, and mentorship.

Advertisement

"We've invested in real human trainers for Speaking and Writing evaluations--something most platforms avoid due to cost. But we've kept our pricing even more affordable than AI-based systems," says Puneet Chopra, Product Head, All About IELTS.

Key Features That Set It Apart:

- Live and Self-Paced Learning Options - Flexible batches and recorded video modules

- Rs500 Starter Video Pack - A low-cost entry point with 8-10 curated training videos

- Trainer-Based Evaluation - Speaking and Writing assessments are done by real experts, not bots

- WhatsApp Chatbot Support - Instant answers and class access via a simple click

- Mobile App Access - Seamless experience on Android smartphones

"All About IELTS is built for the real student - the one sitting in Ludhiana, Lucknow, or Latur, who dreams big but doesn't have Rs25,000 to spare for IELTS coaching. We're giving them world-class quality at grassroots pricing."

-- Mitesh Malhotra, Managing Director, Saviour Education Abroad

Built for India's Next Million Test-Takers

With IELTS being the gateway to study visas for Canada, the UK, Australia, and beyond, demand for credible and affordable coaching is at an all-time high. All About IELTS not only meets this demand, but raises the bar with its personalised teacher-led feedback, free hook classes, and value-packed course structure.

Whether it's the affordable Rs500 video bundle, or the power-packed masterclasses like "How to Score 7 Band in Writing in 30 Minutes", the platform is designed to create trust, build skill, and convert dreams into action.

Ready to Experience the Future of IELTS Prep?

Visit: www.allaboutielts.com

Download the App: Click here to install on Android

Connect on WhatsApp: +91 9646707060

About Saviour Education Abroad

Operating across 23 offices in India and having served 27,000+ students globally, Saviour Education Abroad is one of the country's most awarded education consultants. Now, with All About IELTS, it brings its global vision to every smartphone in India.

"Thinking IELTS? Think All About IELTS."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)