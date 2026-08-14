Say Goodbye to Meeting Notes as POVA AI Buds Pro Officially Launches

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], August 14: We've all been stuck in a fast-paced meeting or class, struggling to take notes while trying to actually pay attention. Fumbling with a recording app only breaks your concentration. The new POVA AI Buds Pro handle that heavy lifting quietly in the background, capturing key details so you can stay fully present in the room and do more with your day without the extra friction.

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Speaking on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said: "AI should be useful in the moments that matter, without forcing you to stop what you're doing. That's the vision behind POVA AI Buds Pro. We took an everyday essential - earbuds - and turned them into a smarter companion to help you capture conversations, recall key details, and stay on top of your day effortlessly. It's not about adding more tech to your life; it's about making the tech you already carry work a little harder for you."

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Quick Notes, Straight from the Case

A single button on the charging case starts recording instantly - no phone, no app, no fumbling. Sit through back to back classes, meetings, or client calls all day and every one of them is captured without you having to think about it once.

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Automatic summaries & action items

Minutes after your meeting ends, the POVA AI Buds Pro turns the entire conversation into a concise summary, a list of actionable next steps, or a full transcript. It's the difference between staring at a wall of scribbled notes later and knowing exactly what needs to get done next.

Seamless real time translation

Speak naturally with vendors, clients, or locals across 12 Indian languages without the awkward pauses. Real-time translation works directly through your audio so you never have to break eye contact, pull out a translation app, or type a single word on a screen.

The POVA AI Buds Pro go on sale starting 22nd August across Amazon India and Flipkart for Rs. 14,999. As a special launch deal, buyers can get them at an effective price of Rs. 12,499, including bank offers on sale day.

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