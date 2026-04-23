Saya Gold Avenue Sees Rising Demand Among HNI Buyers in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

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Delhi-NCR [India], April 23: Saya Gold Avenue, a flagship development by Saya Homes, is witnessing a significant surge in demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) in Indirapuram, reinforcing its position as one of the most sought-after premium residential addresses in the region. Backed by the strong legacy of Saya Group, the project continues to attract affluent buyers seeking a refined, lifestyle-led living experience.

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Strategically located in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, the development benefits from a well-established social ecosystem and seamless connectivity to Delhi, Noida, and other key NCR corridors. Its positioning within a mature and vibrant micro-market has made it a preferred destination for both discerning end-users and investors.

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High-Rise Living as a Signature Offering

A defining feature of Saya Gold Avenue is its contemporary high-rise architecture, which elevates the skyline of Indirapuram while offering expansive views, superior ventilation, and a heightened sense of exclusivity. This vertical living format has resonated strongly with HNI buyers, aligning with their aspiration for premium, elevated lifestyles within urban hubs.

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Strong HNI-Led Momentum

The project is increasingly witnessing a shift in buyer profile, with a growing share of demand coming from HNIs and upwardly mobile professionals. These buyers are prioritizing privacy, luxury, and curated living environments--areas where Saya Real Estate developments have consistently delivered value.

The project has also emerged as a landmark development, with the final few units being sold at prices exceeding Rs. 15,000 per square foot, reflecting strong buyer confidence and its premium positioning in the market. This trend further underscores a broader movement where affluent buyers are choosing established locations like Indirapuram over purely emerging corridors.

Amenity-Rich Living Driving Preference

Saya Gold Avenue offers a comprehensive suite of lifestyle amenities including a modern clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, landscaped greens, jogging tracks, and dedicated recreational zones. The project's focus on creating a self-sustained ecosystem centered around wellness, leisure, and community living has been a key differentiator in the competitive NCR residential landscape.

Expanding Footprint in Ghaziabad

Building on the success of Saya Gold Avenue and other landmark developments such as Saya Zion and Saya Zenith the group is now gearing up to launch a new premium residential project in Rajnagar Extension. This upcoming development is expected to further strengthen Saya Group's presence in Ghaziabad and cater to the growing demand for high-quality, lifestyle-driven housing.

Aligned with Evolving Urban Aspirations

As urban homebuyers increasingly seek a blend of connectivity, luxury, and community-centric living, Saya Homes continues to stay ahead of the curve. Saya Gold Avenue stands as a testament to this vision--delivering not just homes, but an elevated living experience tailored for India's new-age affluent buyers.

About Saya Group

Saya Group, established over 25 years ago, is a trailblazer in the real estate industry with a strong presence in the Delhi NCR region. Known for pioneering luxury residential and commercial developments, the group began with low-rise floors and luxury villas before expanding into high-rise residential and commercial projects.

Today, Saya Group has developed a portfolio of over 4.99 lakh sq. mtr. of premium residential and commercial spaces, including 2.20 lakh sq. mtr. of high-street retail developments in Noida and Greater Noida West. The group's diverse portfolio reflects its commitment to delivering quality developments that cater to the evolving needs of modern homebuyers and businesses.

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