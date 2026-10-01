Saya Group Leases 55,000 Sq. Ft. to Leading Fitness, Gaming, F&B and Lifestyle Brands at Saya Piazza, Jaypee Wish town, Noida

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 1: Saya Group’s premium high-street development Saya Piazza, located opposite the Golf Course in Jaypee Wish Town, Sector 131, Noida, has recorded significant leasing momentum with leading fitness, gaming, food & beverage and lifestyle brands taking up approximately 55,000 sq. ft. of space.

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The latest leasing includes Gold Gym and Viking Gaming which together have taken up more than 33,900 sq. ft., while Brewhouse, Domino’s, ShreeJee and Looks Salon, among other brands, have leased an additional approximately 20,000 sq. ft.

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The addition of these brands is expected to strengthen Saya Piazza’s positioning as a premium lifestyle, entertainment and high-street destination for the affluent residential catchment of Jaypee Wish Town and surrounding areas.

Gold’s Gym, one of India’s leading fitness chain, Gold Gym has been present in India since 2002 and has 150+ active clubs across the country. Its presence will add a large-format premium fitness destination to the project.

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Viking Gaming, bringing a large-format gaming and entertainment offering to Saya Piazza. The brand is expected to add a strong experiential element to the development and complement its dining, retail and lifestyle offerings.

Other brands that have recently taken space at the development include Brewhouse – Brewery, which has leased 7,402 sq. ft., along with Domino’s, ShreeJee and Looks Salon, among others.

Strategically located opposite the Golf Course in Jaypee Wish Town, Sector 131, Noida, Saya Piazza is positioned to serve the growing HNI and affluent residential community in and around the area.

One of the project’s key differentiators is its 360-foot frontage, offering high visibility and accessibility for retailers and customers.

Spread across approximately 2 lakh sq. ft., Saya Piazza has been designed as an integrated destination combining premium retail, dining, entertainment and lifestyle offerings. More than 50,000 sq. ft. is dedicated to dining, food courts and entertainment, while approximately 1.5 lakh sq. ft. comprises premium retail space.

The development will house nearly 350 shops and is planned to feature a curated mix of 100+ international & national retail brands, premium clubs, fine-dining restaurants and lifestyle services under one roof.

With the addition of large-format brands across fitness and entertainment, along with established F&B and lifestyle operators, Saya Piazza is shaping up as an all-day destination for shopping, dining, fitness, entertainment and leisure.

The diverse tenant mix is designed to create multiple consumer touchpoints throughout the day — from fitness and gaming to dining, shopping and personal care.

The combination of established retail brands and experiential offerings is also expected to enhance the attractiveness of Saya Piazza for both consumers and retailers, while creating a vibrant commercial ecosystem for the surrounding residential catchment.

Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group, said: “Leasing momentum at Saya Piazza reflects the strong potential of its location and our vision to create a differentiated lifestyle destination for Jaypee Wish Town and surrounding Noida catchment. The addition of brands such as Gold’s Gym and Viking, along with established F&B and lifestyle operators, strengthens the overall ecosystem. We are focused on bringing together the right mix of retail, dining, entertainment and lifestyle experiences to make Saya Piazza a destination rather than just a shopping centre.”

With further leasing activity underway, Saya Group expects Saya Piazza to emerge as one of the prominent high-street retail and lifestyle destinations in the Noida market.

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