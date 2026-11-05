Sayaji Realty Unveils Exclusive Festive Privileges for Homebuyers and Channel Partners

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: The festive programme brings added value for homebuyers, with an assured rental of ₹2 lakh per month during construction at Mio Solace, Khar West and an exclusive 50:50 payment plan at Mio Miraya, Bandra West. Channel partners can also benefit from progressive rewards of up to 3 per cent on transaction value across eligible projects.

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Sayaji Realty, a trusted developer backed by a decade of excellence in Mumbai’s real estate landscape, has unveiled an exclusive suite of festive offers for homebuyers and channel partners, bringing enhanced financial benefits across its residential portfolio. The offering includes a monthly assured rental of ₹2 lakh for home-buyers during construction at Mio Solace in Khar West, a bespoke 50:50 payment plan at Mio Miraya in Bandra West. Additionally, the developer has announced a tiered channel partner rewards programme offering incentives of up to 3 per cent on transaction value across eligible projects. By easing the financial commitments associated with homeownership and recognising the contribution of its sales network, Sayaji Realty aims to build on the momentum of the festive season.

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Commenting on the initiative, Mihir Bhatia, Joint Managing Director, Sayaji Realty, said, “As Mumbai’s real estate market continues to evolve, buyers are placing greater emphasis on location, the quality of the residential offering and the financial structure of their potential purchase. Channel partners, meanwhile, play an integral role in matching buyers with properties from our portfolio that are best-suited to their evolving lifestyles. Our festive offers respond to these priorities through differentiated benefits. We see this as an opportunity to strengthen customer relationships and amplify interest in our residential projects.”

At Mio Solace, Khar West, buyers are being offered an assured rental of ₹2 lakh per month during the construction phase. The development, which offers lavish 3 BHK residences priced at ₹6.50 crore onwards, combines a boutique residential setting with amenities spanning wellness, recreation and work, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, yoga deck, business centre and rooftop lounge. The benefit gives investors greater assurance as they evaluate the property’s long-term value and rental potential.

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Additionally, Mio Miraya has introduced an exclusive 50:50 payment plan, with 50% of the agreement value payable initially, followed by 20% on completion of the top slab and the remaining 30% at possession, making payments easier for homebuyers. The structure gives buyers a greater flexibility in planning their finances, while reducing the need to manage multiple smaller construction-linked payments. The project, which features sea-view residences on freehold land, includes more than 14 amenities such as an infinity pool, fitness amenities, a pickleball court and a private mini-theatre. Located in Bandra West, the development offers access to established dining, retail and social infrastructure, as well as key business districts.

To incentivise channel partners, Sayaji Realty has also introduced a progressive rewards programme across all qualifying projects with the applicable reward rate increasing by 0.25 percentage points with each successive deal. Partners earn 2.25 per cent on the first deal, 2.5 per cent on the second, 2.75 per cent on the third and 3 per cent on the fourth, calculated on transaction value. The programme is complemented by a Five-Day Assured Payment Promise and remains valid until November 30, 2026.

Through these festive privileges, Sayaji Realty brings together purchase benefits tailored to homebuyers’ financial planning and a progressive incentive structure for channel partners. The programme reinforces the company’s focus on building lasting relationships with customers and its sales network while offering distinct propositions across its residential portfolio.

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