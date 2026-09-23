SayTrees and Karnataka Forest Department Develop 45-Acre Urban Tree Park in Panathur

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: Marking a significant milestone in a 15-year journey of ecological restoration, environmental NGO SayTrees, in collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department and with CSR support from Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd, has transformed 45 acres of forest land in Panathur, Whitefield, into a comprehensive urban tree park designed to bring together biodiversity, ecological conservation and community well-being.

Advertisement

The project has been developed under the Karnataka Government’s Nagaravana (Urban Forest) scheme, which aims to create and strengthen green spaces within urban areas. The Karnataka Forest Department holds approximately 145 acres of forest land in Panathur village, of which 45 acres have been developed as part of this urban tree park initiative.

Advertisement

The Panathur landscape holds a special place in SayTrees’ ecological restoration journey. In 2011, SayTrees volunteers, in collaboration with the Forest Department, planted more than 1,000 trees across the site when the land was largely barren. Fifteen years later, those saplings have matured into a thriving green canopy, providing the foundation for the newly developed urban tree park. The project represents the next phase of the site's transformation from an initial community-led plantation effort into a larger ecological and public-use space.

The 45-acre park has been designed to encourage people to experience and engage with nature while preserving the site's ecological character. It includes a 2-kilometre eco-trail, constructed using a murram track with curb stones, providing a natural walking route for visitors and morning walkers. The park also features an open-air gym, children's play area and amphitheatre, creating spaces for recreation, community engagement and environmental awareness.

Advertisement

To support local biodiversity, nesting boxes, water features, dedicated biodiversity zones and educational QR-coded boards have been incorporated across the park. The QR-enabled boards provide visitors with information about the area's flora and fauna, helping foster greater awareness and engagement with the surrounding ecosystem.

Lt Cdr Deokant Payasi (Retd), Founder and CEO, SayTrees , said:

“There is a profound sense of coming full circle for us today. Fifteen years ago, in 2011, our volunteers planted the first batch of over 1,000 trees here when this land was barren. Seeing those trees mature into a thriving canopy and now watching this space blossom into a 45-acre urban forest park proves what is possible when community passion meets execution rigor.”

Kapil Sharma, Founder & Trustee, SayTrees ,:

“This project is a shining blueprint for how public-private partnerships can help restore and strengthen urban ecosystems. But our mission doesn't stop in Bengaluru. SayTrees is actively scaling this model across multiple cities in India—combining scientific afforestation, water body rejuvenation and community ownership to build climate resilience where people need it the most.”

The Panathur urban tree park demonstrates how long-term ecological restoration, supported by government collaboration, CSR partnerships and community participation, can create urban spaces that serve both environmental and social needs. As Bengaluru continues to grow, such green infrastructure can provide opportunities for biodiversity conservation, nature-based recreation and greater public engagement with urban ecosystems.

About SayTrees Environmental Trust

SayTrees Environmental Trust is an environmental organisation working towards the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems through large-scale afforestation, Miyawaki dense forests, lake rejuvenation and watershed management.

Through partnerships with state governments, local panchayats, communities and corporate CSR partners, SayTrees works across multiple states in India to restore degraded ecosystems, strengthen green cover, improve water security and support climate resilience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)