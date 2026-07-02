SayTrees Marks 10 Years of Ecological Restoration with Guinness World Record Plantation Drive in Partnership with BDA

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2: As SayTrees marks 10 years of restoring the ecosystem and urban afforestation through its pioneering Miyawaki forest initiatives, SayTrees Environmental Trust partnered with the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) for a landmark plantation drive that successfully secured the Guinness World Record for the highest number of saplings planted by volunteers.

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Held on the occasion of Kempegowda Jayanti, the city-wide initiative successfully planted 15 lakh native saplings across Bengaluru, making it one of the largest urban afforestation efforts ever undertaken in India and securing the Guinness World Record for the highest number of saplings planted by volunteers. Under the leadership of BDA , SayTrees, along with many other governmental and non-governmental partners, mobilized over 50,000 plus volunteers and facilitated the plantation of 15 lakh native saplings across its project sites at Dr. Shivaram Karanth (DSK) Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage, and Nada Prabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL). Saytrees played a critical role by not just planting more than 3.36 lakh plus trees with the active support of volunteers along with personnel from the Indian Army Para Centre and Indian Air Force Training Command, both located at Bengaluru, but also by assisting other partners with technical knowledge on Miyawaki, which they have garnered over 10 years now. This played a significant role in achieving this historic milestone while strengthening Bengaluru's long-term ecological resilience and green infrastructure.

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The initiative forms part of a broader effort to combat rising urban temperatures, enhance biodiversity, improving groundwater recharge, strengthening carbon sequestration, and addressing the growing urban heat island effect being witnessed across Bengaluru. Native and ecologically significant species, including Peepal, Neem, Mango, Jackfruit, Sapota, Pongamia, and several indigenous native plants, were planted to create self-sustaining green ecosystems for future generations.

As a part of its continued commitment to urban greening, SayTrees will continue to maintain these plantations over the coming three years, ensuring their growth into thriving urban biodiversity zones that contribute to Bengaluru's long-term ecological health.

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Over the last ten years, SayTrees has emerged as one of India's leading environmental organisations, creating hundreds of urban forests across various cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Hosur, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bhuvneshwar, Kolkata, Bhopal and many other cities across the country. In Bengaluru alone, the organisation has undertaken ecological restoration across more than 50 sites developing Miyawaki forests, and planted over 7 lakh trees, making a significant contribution to enhancing the city's green cover, biodiversity, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Deokant Payasi, Founder & CEO, SayTrees Environmental Trust, said:

"This achievement demonstrates the power of collective action. Thousands of citizens, volunteers, institutions, and government bodies came together with a shared purpose of creating a greener future for Bengaluru. As SayTrees completes ten years of restoring ecosystems and building urban forests, this initiative stands as a testament to what communities can achieve when they unite for the environment."

Kapil Sharma, Founder & Trustee, SayTrees Environmental Trust, said:

"As SayTrees marks ten years of ecological restoration, this Guinness World Record is more than a milestone; it reflects the collective commitment of thousands of citizens, volunteers, institutions, and government agencies towards a greener future. We are proud that SayTrees contributed 3.36 lakh native saplings to this historic achievement, and our commitment continues through the long-term maintenance and nurturing of these plantations for generations to come."

The plantation drive was supported by citizens, student groups, corporations, resident welfare associations, environmental enthusiasts, and the Indian Armed Forces, making it one of the most significant citizen-led environmental movements witnessed in the city.

Beyond the Guinness World Record, the initiative aims to leave a lasting ecological legacy for Bengaluru. The saplings planted today are expected to develop into thriving green ecosystems that will support biodiversity, improve air quality, enhance soil health, strengthen groundwater recharge, and create healthier urban habitats for future generations.

The event further strengthens Bengaluru's position as a leader in urban environmental stewardship and community-driven sustainability initiatives.

About SayTrees Environmental Trust

SayTrees Environmental Trust is a Bengaluru-based environmental organisation dedicated to ecological restoration through afforestation, water conservation, biodiversity enhancement, urban forestry, agroforestry, and community engagement. Over the years, SayTrees has undertaken transformative environmental projects across India, impacting millions of lives through sustainable ecosystem restoration initiatives.

For more information, contact:

Heeta Raina | Jasmine Jamwal

9682170988 | 7876703017

heeta@moshimoshi.in | jasmine@moshimoshi.in

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