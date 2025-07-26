PNN

New Delhi [India], July 26: As India marked the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a powerful wave of patriotism swept the nation from schools to colleges, offices to parks and memorials across the country. In a landmark initiative, State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest bank and Fitistan- Ek Fit Bharat, India's largest community-based fitness movement, concluded the 2nd Edition of the SBI Kargil Tiger Hill Challenge with resounding success.

The nationwide tribute honoured the 527 bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives during the Kargil War in 1999. With an overwhelming 35,000+ participants and active involvement of 17 SBI Circles, the challenge went far beyond being a fitness activity. It became a powerful movement of remembrance, respect, unity and national pride.

What began as a symbolic target of 70 Crore Steps to commemorate SBI's 70 years of service became a feat of national unity and discipline as participants clocked an astonishing 300 plus Crore Steps, over four times the original goal.

Spanning 85 days and structured in four symbolic phases mirroring the Kargil war's timeline and emotions, the challenge brought together citizens from every walk of life,led strongly by SBI employees across the country. It turned fitness into a tool for tribute, camaraderie, team spirit and self-transformation.

General V.K. Singh, Hon'ble Governor of Mizoram and Patron of Soldierathon & Fitistan, lauded the leadership of SBI for their unwavering commitment.

"This campaign was more than a tribute. It became a national movement that inspired thousands to honour our heroes through action, unity, and health. Kudos to Team SBI & Fitistan," he said.

Major Surendra Poonia, VSM, Founder of Fitistan, echoed this sentiment:

"My heartfelt gratitude to the top management of SBI for leading this patriotic mission. This challenge stirred the hearts of thousands across India to move for those who gave their everything for our motherland. It's a shining tribute to the Kargil Heroes and a proud pillar of the Fit India

Movement launched by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi."

The challenge saw fierce competition among over 200 teams. The top honours went to:

- SBI Chandigarh Circle

- SBI Jaipur Circle

- SBI Kolkata Circle

As we commemorate 26 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the success of the SBI Kargil Tiger Hill Challenge stands tall as a testament to what India can achieve when its people move with purpose.

On the conclusion of the 2nd Edition of SBI Kargil Tiger Hill Challenge, Mrs Shilpa Bhagat, Founder, Fitistan, Said- "When we Indians walk together, we rise together."

Jai Hind

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)