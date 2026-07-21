DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / SBI Funds Management eyes new AIF capabilities, targets 1.4 million wealth customers by 2030

SBI Funds Management eyes new AIF capabilities, targets 1.4 million wealth customers by 2030

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:28 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai [Maharashtra] (India), July 21 (ANI): SBI Funds Management is planning to introduce new product capabilities under its Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) business and strengthen its fund management and fundraising capabilities, said SBI Funds Management CEO Debasish Mishra.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media after the listing ceremony of SBI Funds Management, Mishra said AIFs are among the key business segments where the asset manager is making significant investments.

Advertisement

"Our Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) is one of the big areas where we are making major investments. So you will see us announcing some new product capabilities on that, and we are also getting capabilities, both managing and raising funds," Mishra said.

Advertisement

He noted that Category II AIFs represent a large segment as the alternative investment fund industry continues to expand.

CS Shetty, Chairman SBI, said the company would continue to focus on its core mutual fund business while expanding its product offerings.

Advertisement

""Mutual fund itself is less than 4 per cent of our customer base. So I think without losing the focus on the core, we would like to make the products available," Setty said.

He further noted that the company would continue to focus on manufacturing products through its own subsidiaries, allowing it greater control over product quality and suitability for customers.

"We will stick to our own subsidiaries manufacturing products because we have much more control in terms of the quality of the products and also what we design for our customers' suitability," he said.

On royalty and commission payouts, Setty said the company's approach would remain unchanged following its listing. He stressed, "Whether it's listed or unlisted, our approach always has been benchmarking to the industry and probably we set the benchmarks in terms of what are the best practices in terms of royalty payouts as well as on the commissions. Nothing is going to change."

Setty further said SBI Funds Management aims to reach around 1.4 million wealth-qualifying customers by 2030.

Stating the AMC follows "open architecture" in terms of wealth management offerings, Shetty noted, "We have chosen the best which is suitable for high-net-worth individuals and we'll continue to do that." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts