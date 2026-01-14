SBI Life launches 'SBI Life- Smart Platina Advantage', a life insurance guaranteed savings plan for long-term financial confidence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: In today's fast-changing world--where aspirations grow alongside responsibilities--financial security is no longer just about finances, but about certainty, peace of mind, and the ability to protect loved ones through every phase of life. Recognising this need, SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted private life insurers, launched 'SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage', an individual, non-linked, non-participating life insurance savings product that offers long-term guaranteed benefits along with life insurance protection throughout the policy term.

Designed to help individuals plan confidently for life's milestones--be it children's education, retirement planning, corpus creation, building second income etc., --SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage enables individuals to build a disciplined financial corpus with assured guaranteed additions every policy year. The product combines predictability with flexibility, ensuring one to secure defined maturity outcomes while paying premiums for a limited duration.

Key features of SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage are:

- Long-term Guaranteed Benefits with life insurance cover

- Pay premiums for a Limited Period while enjoying life cover for entire Policy Term

- Tax benefits, as per applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961

- Option to receive maturity proceeds in instalments, offering post maturity liquidity and financial flexibility

For more details on SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage, please visit:

https://www.sbilife.co.in/en/individual-life-insurance/traditional/smart-platina-advantage

Crafted as a long-term guaranteed savings solution, SBI Life- Smart Platina Advantage is well-suited for individuals seeking stability amid market volatility, while ensuring financial preparedness at every stage of life. By combining guaranteed savings with life insurance protection, the product supports individuals to stay committed to their long-term goals in a disciplined and reliable manner.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. M. Anand, President & Chief Distribution Officer, SBI Life Insurance, said, "In order to embrace the current uncertain times, consumers are increasingly seeking solutions that offer certainty, discipline and dependable outcomes. SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage has been designed to address this need by combining life protection with guaranteed benefits that customers can rely on, irrespective of market fluctuations. As financial planning horizons expand, we aim to enable individuals to give their dreams a start with secure long-term guaranteed benefits. The insurance solution empowers individuals to future proof their promises with guaranteed benefits while paying premiums for limited period. It reflects SBI Life's continued commitment to building financial resilience in individuals and households across the country, through transparent, certainty-led insurance solutions."

SBI Life - Smart Platina Advantage is ideal for individuals seeking a structured savings approach that supports long-term financial responsibilities while ensuring protection for themselves and their loved ones. With features such as settlement options and optional riders, the plan offers flexibility to address evolving financial requirements while delivering guaranteed long-term value.

With this launch, SBI Life continues to strengthen its promise of 'Apne liye, Apno Ke Liye', reaffirming its role as a trusted partner in helping customers unlock peace of mind, build guaranteed savings, and secure lifelong protection for themselves and their families.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world-class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,154 offices, 28,534 employees, a large and productive network of about 268,792 agents, 73 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 149 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2024-25, the Company touched over 53,000 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 4,814.6 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended September 30, 2025)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861463/SBI_Life_Smart_Platina_Advantage_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672544/5717294/SBI_Life_25_Years_Logo.jpg

