The new film brings alive the power of determination and the promises that drive individuals to pursue their aspirations, reinforcing SBI Life's commitment to protecting what matters most.

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted private life insurers, has unveiled a new film spotlighting the 'Anokhe Heere' — Indian para-athletes whose indomitable spirit and determination enable them to overcome challenges, pursue their aspirations and honour their promises. The film highlights how true brilliance goes beyond what meets the eye, shining through the strength of one's intentions and the resolve to turn them into action.

Advertisement

Narrated through the innocent curiosity of a young boy, Aksh, searching for extraordinary diamonds, the film unfolds as a heartwarming journey of this discovery. Looking for brilliance in everyday objects, the boy gradually discovers a different kind of sparkle at a para-athlete training centre. He witnesses the determination, discipline and perseverance of para-athletes, realising that these are the true 'Anokhe Heere' — individuals whose resolve enables them to pursue their aspirations and honour the promises they make to their loved ones. The film brings alive the thought, "Yehi toh hai Anokhe Heere, jo apne iraadon ki chamak se vaadon ko nibhate hain," highlighting how the strength of one's resolve can turn aspirations into action.

Advertisement

Click here to view SBI Life's new film: https://youtu.be/TRgnKEw4ndc

Commenting on the launch of the new film, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, EVP & Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance said, "Every aspiration carries a promise — to oneself and, often, to the people who matter most. The journeys of our para-athletes demonstrate how determination and an unwavering belief in oneself can help individuals move beyond limitations and pursue what they truly aspire to achieve. They are our 'Anokhe Heere', whose resolve shines through their actions and gives meaning to the promises they make. At SBI Life, our association with para-sport stems from a shared belief in the power of human potential and the importance of enabling individuals to pursue what matters to them. Through this film, we hope to bring this belief to life and connect with people through a simple yet meaningful thought — that every aspiration deserves to be pursued, and every promise to our loved ones holds significance. This is the spirit behind the brand's core philosophy - Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye."

Advertisement

The new film draws a connection between the determination of para-athletes and the promises that inspire individuals to keep moving forward. It brings alive the thought that pursuing one's aspirations often goes hand in hand with fulfilling commitments to loved ones, with SBI Life's association reinforcing the importance of protecting what matters most along the journey. The new film captures this role through the thought, "Aur inhi sabhi anokhe iraadon ki suraksha karta hai SBI Life," positioning the brand as a thoughtful partner in helping individuals protect their commitments that matter to them.

As the Principal Partner of the Indian Contingent at the Para Commonwealth and Asian Games 2026, SBI Life continues to strengthen its association with para-sport and the values of aspiration, resilience and determination. Through this FILM, the brand brings the focus to the human stories behind sporting achievements — the personal resolve, unwavering commitment and promises that inspire individuals to keep moving forward.

The film closes on a simple yet powerful thought: true brilliance lies in the conviction to keep moving towards one's dreams. Through 'Anokhe Heere', SBI Life pays tribute to India's para-athletes whose journeys reflect resilience, purpose, and the courage to keep going.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,241 offices, 29,055 employees, a large and productive network of about 2,93,443 agents, 81 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 161 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2025-26, the Company touched over 20,500 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of ₹ 20.0 billion and a paid up capital of ₹ 10.0 billion. The AuM is ₹ 5,248.5 billion.

For more information, please visit our website: www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended June 30, 2026)

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)