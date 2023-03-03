SBI may cut stake in Yes Bank after lock-in ends

Mumbai, March 2

State Bank of India may look to lower its stake in Yes Bank after a lock-in period ends on March 6, which was put in place by the central bank as a part of the lender’s restructuring, two sources said.

Currently holds 26.14% stake SBI, which initially acquired 49% of Yes Bank, now holds a 26.14% stake as of December 31. It is still the largest single shareholder in Yes Bank

SBI cannot reduce its holding below 26% before completion of three years from the date of infusion of the capital, as per the reconstruction plan

SBI along with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation had stepped in to rescue Yes Bank in March 2020, after the RBI superseded the bank’s Board

SBI does not want to permanently retain a stake in Yes Bank and would want to trim its holdings, albeit in phases, one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.

“The percentage of equity dilution that the bank intends to do will have to be placed before the RBI in due course.”

The reconstructuring scheme put in place by central bank required these lenders to hold on to at least 75% of the shares acquired for three years. A similar restriction was placed on other existing shareholders. The Board of SBI is likely to meet soon to decide on the future of its stake in Yes Bank, following which a proposal will be sent to the RBI, the second source said, also requesting anonymity. — Reuters