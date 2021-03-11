SBI Q4 profit jumps 41% to Rs 9,114 cr

PTI

New Delhi, May 13

The country’s largest lender SBI on Friday reported a 41% jump in standalone net profit at Rs 9,114 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, helped by decline in bad loans. SBI had registered a profit of Rs 6,451 crore during January-March period of 2020-21, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Total income of the bank during the March quarter increased marginally to Rs 82,613 crore, from Rs 81,327 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, net interest income rose 15% to Rs 31,198 crore, from Rs 27,067 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, the bank reported a 56% rise in net profit at Rs 9,549 crore, compared to Rs 6,126 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2020-2021.