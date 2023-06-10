SBI to raise Rs 50,000 cr in current fiscal

Mumbai, June 9
The SBI on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through debt instruments from Indian and overseas markets in the current fiscal. The decision in this regard was taken by the central board of the bank, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.
On a standalone basis, it reported 83% jump in Q4 profit at Rs 16,695 crore, while the same for FY23 was Rs 50,232 crore.
