DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / SBI transformed from being in loss in 2018 to USD 100 bn company, due to regulatory reforms by RBI: Governor Malhotra

SBI transformed from being in loss in 2018 to USD 100 bn company, due to regulatory reforms by RBI: Governor Malhotra

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:00 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251107052645
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): The State Bank of India (SBI) has transformed from being in loss in 2018 to now becoming a USD 100 billion company due to the regulatory and structural reforms implemented over the past decade by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stated Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Advertisement

Addressing the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave 2025 in Mumbai, Governor Malhotra said that the transformation of India's banking sector was made possible by a strong regulatory framework and key policy measures introduced by the RBI and the government.

Advertisement

"The SBI Chairperson was just now mentioning, as we entered, that in 2018, they were in a loss. And today they are a USD 100 billion company," he noted.

Advertisement

He emphasized that the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016 and the resolution mechanisms established under the Pursuant Resolution Paradigm through out-of-court workout frameworks have fundamentally transformed India's credit culture.

These measures, he said, encouraged greater discipline among borrowers and improved the quality of assets across the banking system.

Advertisement

He stated, "The introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016, and the resolution mechanisms established under the Pursuant Resolution Paradigm through out-of-court workout frameworks, have fundamentally transformed India's credit culture."

Malhotra also pointed out that major reforms were undertaken to strengthen both monetary and macroeconomic stability. These included the adoption of the flexible inflation targeting regime, the deepening of forex markets, and the gradual liberalization of the capital account.

Referring to the past challenges, the Governor said that during the time when India was categorized among the "fragile five" economies, the financial system faced significant stress.

However, guided by the principle of "never waste a good crisis," the period from 2014 onwards led to a foundational restructuring to restore the long-term health of the system.

He explained that this transformation was driven by measures focused on recognition, resolution, and recapitalization of banks. The Asset Quality Review (AQR) initiated in 2015, compelled banks to recognize the true state of their loan books and bring hidden NPAs onto their balance sheets.

The Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework further helped restore the health of weak banks.

In addition, the consolidation of 27 public sector banks into 12 by 2020, coupled with massive recapitalization programs, significantly strengthened balance sheets, enhanced capital buffers, and revived the capacity for healthy lending.

Governor Malhotra also outlined that the evolution of India's financial system requires prudential rulebooks to evolve in a calibrated manner, as banks are now stronger, supervision more alert, and market-based risk transfer more effective. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts