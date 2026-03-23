Sonipat, Haryana : As technological change accelerates and employment markets evolve rapidly, engineering curricula risk becoming outdated between the time programs are designed and when students graduate. Shri Balwant Institute of Technology (SBIT) has addressed this challenge through an Industry Advisory Board comprising professionals from leading corporations and premier academic institutions, creating mechanisms for continuous curriculum alignment with industry requirements. The Curriculum Relevance Challenge Indian engineering education operates within regulatory frameworks requiring curriculum approvals that can take months or years to implement. By the time new subjects or specializations receive official sanction, the technologies or practices they address may have evolved significantly, creating a persistent lag between what students learn and what employers need.

Advertisement

This structural challenge becomes particularly acute in fields experiencing rapid change. Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data science evolve faster than traditional academic cycles can accommodate. Companies hiring in these domains often report that recent graduates possess outdated knowledge requiring extensive retraining before becoming productive contributors.

Advertisement

A National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) survey found that 62% of technology employers consider engineering curricula moderately to severely misaligned with current industry practices. This misalignment represents significant inefficiency—students invest years studying material with limited practical application while companies invest resources filling knowledge gaps that education should address.

Advertisement

Traditional approaches to curriculum development rely primarily on faculty expertise and academic committee deliberations. While valuable for maintaining educational standards and theoretical rigor, these processes may lack current industry perspective on emerging technologies, changing skill requirements, and evolving workplace practices.

Advisory Board Structure and Composition SBIT's Industry Advisory Board brings together professionals from multiple backgrounds to provide diverse perspectives on curriculum development and institutional strategy. The board includes executives from Fortune 500 companies, senior professionals from technology firms, academics from institutions like IIT, IIM, MIT, Harvard, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and Indian School of Business (ISB), and successful entrepreneurs with startup experience.

Advertisement

This composition ensures recommendations reflect various industry sectors, organizational sizes, and professional roles. A Fortune 500 executive brings perspective on large enterprise requirements, while a startup founder understands emerging company needs. An IIT professor contributes academic rigor, while a technology company director provides insight into current technical practices.

The board operates through regular meetings typically quarterly or biannually—where members review curriculum updates, discuss industry trends, and provide feedback on institutional initiatives. Between formal meetings, board members may contribute through specific project reviews, guest lectures, or informal consultations with faculty and administration.

Critically, the advisory board provides recommendations rather than directives. Final curriculum decisions remain with academic leadership, preserving institutional autonomy while benefiting from external insight. This balance allows SBIT to incorporate industry perspective without compromising educational standards or long-term learning objectives for short-term employment trends.

Mechanisms for Curriculum Alignment The advisory board influences curriculum through several mechanisms. Regular reviews of course content and structure allow board members to identify gaps between what students learn and what employers need. For example, if multiple board members from technology companies indicate that graduates lack practical experience with specific development tools or methodologies, this feedback can inform laboratory equipment purchases or curriculum modifications.

Board members help identify emerging skill areas warranting new specializations or electives. When cloud computing emerged as a critical domain, advisory board input likely influenced decisions to introduce cloud-related coursework and laboratory infrastructure before it became standard across all institutions.

The board also provides reality checks on proposed curriculum changes. Academic enthusiasm for cutting-edge research topics doesn't always align with practical industry requirements. Advisory board members can help distinguish between technologies gaining mainstream adoption and those remaining primarily research curiosities, helping institutions allocate limited resources effectively.

Beyond specific curriculum content, the board advises on pedagogical approaches. Industry members can share insights about how professionals actually work—the collaboration tools they use, the problem-solving methods they employ, the communication skills they require. This information helps shape not just what students learn but how they learn, potentially influencing decisions about project-based learning, team assignments, or industry internship requirements.

Real-Time Market Intelligence One of the advisory board's most valuable contributions is providing real-time intelligence about evolving market requirements. Board members working actively in industry possess current knowledge about hiring trends, emerging skill demands, and changing technological landscapes that academic faculty, focused primarily on teaching and research, may not immediately recognize.

This intelligence operates at multiple levels. At the macro level, board members can identify broad trends like the shift toward cloud-native development, the increasing importance of data literacy across technical roles, or the growing emphasis on cybersecurity awareness. These insights help institutions make strategic decisions about program development and resource allocation.

At the micro level, board members can provide specific feedback about tools, platforms, and practices becoming standard in professional environments. For instance, if version control systems, continuous integration platforms, or specific development frameworks are becoming ubiquitous in professional work, board members can recommend incorporating training on these tools into academic programs.

Faculty Development and Industry Exposure Beyond direct curriculum input, the advisory board can facilitate faculty development by creating connections between academics and industry. Board members might arrange faculty internships at companies, enabling professors to experience current industry practices firsthand. Such exposure helps faculty update their knowledge and incorporate contemporary examples into teaching.

Advisory board members often serve as guest lecturers, providing students direct access to industry perspectives and professional experiences. These interactions benefit students while also giving board members insight into student capabilities and institutional educational approaches, creating feedback loops that inform their advisory contributions.

The board may also help identify research collaboration opportunities between faculty and industry. Applied research partnerships allow faculty to work on real-world problems while contributing to industry innovation, creating mutually beneficial relationships that enhance institutional relevance and provide research funding.

Student Placement and Career Guidance While curriculum alignment represents the advisory board's primary function, members often contribute to student career preparation and placement outcomes. Board members from hiring companies provide insights into what makes candidates competitive, how to prepare for technical interviews, and what career paths exist within their organizations.

Some board members facilitate internship opportunities for students at their companies or within their professional networks. These internships provide practical experience while allowing companies to evaluate potential future employees, creating talent pipelines that benefit both students and employers.

Advisory board members may participate in placement activities, conducting mock interviews, reviewing student resumes, or providing career counseling. Their perspective helps students understand employer expectations and position themselves effectively for employment opportunities.

Challenges and Limitations Industry advisory boards, while valuable, face several challenges. Ensuring consistent engagement from busy professionals requires ongoing effort. Board members have demanding primary responsibilities and may struggle to dedicate sufficient time and attention to advisory roles, particularly between formal meetings.

There's also potential tension between industry's short-term needs and education's long-term objectives. Companies naturally focus on immediate hiring requirements and current technologies. However, undergraduate engineering education should develop fundamental capabilities and adaptability that remain relevant across career spans of 30-40 years. Balancing these time horizons requires careful consideration.

Advisory boards risk becoming ceremonial rather than substantive if institutions don't create genuine mechanisms for incorporating feedback into decision-making. Simply convening impressive groups of professionals provides little value unless their insights actually influence institutional practices.

Representativeness presents another challenge. Advisory boards typically include senior professionals from established companies. These perspectives, while valuable, may not fully represent startup environments, emerging sectors, or non-traditional career paths. Institutions must consider whose voices are and aren't represented when interpreting advisory board recommendations.

Measuring Impact and Effectiveness Assessing advisory board effectiveness proves difficult. Unlike discrete interventions with measurable outcomes, board influence on curriculum operates subtly over extended periods. Attribution becomes challenging—did improved placement outcomes result from advisory board-influenced curriculum changes, broader market trends, or other institutional improvements? Some indicators can provide partial insight. If curriculum changes recommended by the advisory board correlate with improved student performance in specific areas, increased employer satisfaction, or better placement outcomes, this suggests board value. However, isolating board impact from other factors remains methodologically complex.

Institutions might also gather qualitative feedback from board members, faculty, and students about whether the advisory process provides value and influences decisions meaningfully. Regular reviews of board structure and operations can identify improvements to enhance effectiveness.

Ultimately, the advisory board represents an institutional commitment to remaining connected with industry and responsive to evolving requirements. The board's value lies not just in specific recommendations but in creating sustained dialogue between academia and industry, fostering mutual understanding and collaborative approaches to engineering education.

The Future of Industry-Academia Collaboration As technology continues evolving rapidly and global competition for talent intensifies, mechanisms like industry advisory boards will likely become increasingly important in engineering education. The institutions that successfully maintain curriculum relevance while preserving educational integrity and fundamental learning objectives will be best positioned to serve both students and industry.

For prospective engineering students evaluating institutions, understanding whether colleges maintain active industry advisory boards and how they incorporate external feedback into curriculum development provides insight into institutional responsiveness and industry connections. However, the mere existence of an advisory board matters less than whether the institution genuinely engages with board recommendations and translates them into meaningful educational improvements.

The coming years will test whether industry advisory models can maintain effectiveness as change accelerates. Boards meeting quarterly or biannually may struggle to keep pace with monthly or weekly shifts in technology and practice. More dynamic, continuous feedback mechanisms may emerge, potentially leveraging technology to facilitate ongoing dialogue between industry and academia.

Regardless of specific mechanisms, the underlying principle remains valid: engineering education benefits from sustained engagement with industry perspectives while maintaining academic independence and focus on long-term student development. Institutions that successfully navigate this balance will produce graduates equipped both with current practical skills and enduring capabilities for lifelong learning and adaptation.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)