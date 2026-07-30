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Home / Business / SBS University Concludes Five-Day Faculty Development Programme on Innovation, Sustainability and Accreditation

SBS University Concludes Five-Day Faculty Development Programme on Innovation, Sustainability and Accreditation

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ANI
Updated At : 05:58 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], July 30: Sardar Bhagwan Singh (SBS) University, Balawala, Dehradun, successfully concluded a five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on "Building Quality Culture in Higher Education: Innovation, Sustainability and Accreditation," reaffirming commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and academic excellence.

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The programme was conducted by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in association with the Research & Innovation Cell. The programme brought together academicians, researchers, and quality assurance experts to explore emerging trends shaping the future of higher education.

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Hosted in hybrid mode, the FDP featured a distinguished panel of speakers from diverse academic institutions who shared their expertise on institutional quality, accreditation, innovation, leadership, and sustainability.

The programme covered a range of emerging and pertinent topics, including:

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* NAAC accreditation framework

* Institutional readiness

* Academic and administrative audits

* Artificial Intelligence & Generative AI in higher education

* Curriculum innovation

* Indian Knowledge Systems

* Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

* Leadership

The sessions helped meaningful discussions on fortifying quality culture within higher education institutions while also equipping faculty members with insights into changing academic practices, governance framework, and technology-enabled teaching.

By bringing together different perspectives from experienced academicians and quality experts, the programme enlightened participants with valuable opportunities to enhance their professional knowledge and contribute more effectively to institutional development and quality education. The recently concluded FDP builds upon SBS University's sustained efforts to promote continuous professional development among faculty members.

Over the past years, the University has organised several specialised Faculty Development Programmes addressing emerging priorities across healthcare, research, and higher education. These included programmes on "Next Generation Approaches in Diagnostics for Clinical Excellence," "Empowering Faculty through Research Grant Writing: From Concept to Funding," "Ethical Excellence in Research and Academic Integrity," "Enhancing Teaching Pedagogy for Effective Learning," and more.

The University also conducted faculty training sessions focusing on Generative AI and Indian Knowledge Systems, reflecting focus on integrating academics with rapidly changing educational practices.

These initiatives reflect SBS University's belief that continuous faculty learning plays a vital role in delivering high-quality education.

By regularly exposing educators to advancements in pedagogy, research, technology, quality assurance, and accreditation, the University creates an academic environment where knowledge remains updated, relevant, and aligned with the changing needs of higher education.

Established in 1994, SBS University has continuously focused on strengthening academic quality through research, innovation, and institutional development. Supported by a dedicated Research Centre and an active Internal Quality Assurance Cell, the University continues to organise academic initiatives that encourage knowledge sharing, interdisciplinary collaboration, and continuous improvement.

As the higher education industry continues to evolve, SBS University remains committed to empowering faculty with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate emerging challenges. Through sustained investment in Faculty Development Programmes, the University is not only fortifying institutional excellence but also ensuring that students benefit from an education system informed by current practices, innovative teaching methodologies, and a culture of continuous learning.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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