SC: Arbitration clause in unstamped pacts valid

PTI

New Delhi, December 13

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled the arbitration clause in an unstamped or insufficiently stamped agreement between parties is enforceable as such a defect is curable and does not render the contract invalid. The verdict by a seven-judge constitution Bench overruled a five-judge Bench judgment delivered in April this year.

The court, in the case titled M/s NN Global Mercantile Pvt Ltd vs M/s Indo Unique Flame Ltd. And Ors, had by majority of 3:2 held that unstamped or insufficiently stamped agreements having arbitration clauses are not enforceable.

Setting aside the judgement, the Bench headed by CJI delivered a unanimous verdict holding that non-stamping of an agreement has nothing to do with the validity of the document.

