SC issues notices to Anil Ambani, group over ‘fraud’

The Supreme Court on Friday issued fresh notices to industrialist Anil Ambani and the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on a PIL seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged large-scale banking and corporate fraud involving the group and its associate entities.

A Bench, led by CJI Surya Kant, directed the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to file status reports in sealed covers in 10 days on the progress of their respective probe into the alleged fraud. On November 18, 2025, the SC had issued notices to the Centre, CBI, ED, Anil Ambani and ADAG on a PIL filed by former Union Power Secretary EAS Sarma.

