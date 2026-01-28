SC junks JioStar’s plea, allows probe into competition practices

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Reliance Industries-owned streaming platform JioStar’s petition seeking to halt a Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe into allegations of abuse of its dominant position in the Kerala cable television market.

Noting that the matter was at a preliminary stage, a Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Sandeep Mehta allowed the CCI to continue with its investigation. “Sorry. Let the regulator investigate. It’s only at a preliminary stage. Dismissed,” the Bench told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented JioStar.

Rohatgi said JioStar was governed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act, 1997, which prescribes the pricing framework, including limits on charges and discounts. “The question is whether an investigation can be conducted in a matter already covered by a sectoral regulator. There is a Bombay High Court judgment in my favour,” he contended.

Justice Pardiwala, however, said the issue needed closer examination.