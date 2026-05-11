Scale Sense Launches AI First Growth Model for Indian Brands amid Rapid Shift in Digital Marketing

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New Delhi [India], May 11: As Indian businesses struggle to keep pace with rising digital advertising costs, changing algorithms and the growing influence of artificial intelligence on consumer behaviour, New Delhi based marketing agency Scale Sense has announced the expansion of its AI first growth infrastructure model designed specifically for Indian brands and MSMEs.

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Founded by Vikram Hooda, Scale Sense is positioning itself as a next generation marketing agency focused on helping businesses adapt to an internet increasingly shaped by AI led discovery, automation and performance systems.

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The announcement comes at a time when many Indian brands are re evaluating traditional agency structures that rely on fragmented services spread across multiple vendors. Scale Sense says this disconnected approach is one of the biggest reasons companies fail to build sustainable digital growth.

The Problem Nobody Was Solving

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According to the company, most brands today work with separate teams for social media, paid ads, SEO, websites and content, with little coordination between them. While campaigns continue to consume marketing budgets, businesses are often left without a long term system that compounds growth.

"Most brands are not losing because of poor ambition or weak products," the company said in a statement. "They are losing because nobody built them a connected marketing system designed for how the internet works today."

Scale Sense says its model was created in response to this exact gap. Instead of operating as separate services, the agency combines brand strategy, creative production, social media, influencer marketing, website development, performance marketing, CRM systems and retention into one integrated growth structure.

Building the Answer Live

Internally, the company follows what it calls a four beat growth system: Diagnose. Architect. Deploy. Compound.

The process begins with identifying what is slowing a brand's growth before recommending campaigns or ad spends. The agency then builds customised systems for the business, deploys them quickly and continues optimising them using AI driven feedback loops and performance analysis.

Founder Vikram Hooda said the company was built around the belief that artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how brands grow online.

"AI is changing who gets to grow," Hooda said. "Scale Sense is being built to help modern businesses adapt, scale and build stronger digital infrastructure in the AI era."

The company currently operates through seven verticals including Brand & Story, Content & Creative, Social & Influence, Website & Funnel, Growth & Performance, CRM & Retention and CMO Advisory.

Why This Moment Matters for Indian Brands

Industry observers believe India's digital economy is entering a major transition phase as AI increasingly influences content visibility, customer targeting and purchasing decisions.

At the same time, customer acquisition costs are rising across platforms, making efficient growth systems more important for businesses trying to scale profitably.

Scale Sense believes many Indian founders already understand this shift, but lack access to agencies built specifically for this environment. The company says most traditional agency models still focus on isolated services and monthly reporting rather than long term infrastructure building.

The agency has built its identity around the phrase #BuiltForNext, which reflects its focus on helping brands prepare for the next phase of digital marketing rather than relying on outdated playbooks.

What Comes Next

Beyond client services, Scale Sense has also revealed plans to eventually develop AI powered marketing infrastructure for Indian MSMEs. The long term goal is to make sophisticated digital growth systems more accessible to smaller businesses that may not have the expertise or budgets to compete effectively online.

Based out of Dwarka, New Delhi, the agency currently operates with an in house setup covering strategy, creative production, performance marketing, web development and automation.

As competition online becomes more intense and AI continues to reshape digital discovery, Scale Sense is betting that Indian businesses will increasingly move away from fragmented marketing models and towards integrated growth systems designed specifically for the AI era.

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