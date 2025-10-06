Scaler School of Technology Extends Full Scholarships for IOI Talent

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: The world's largest school-level programming competition, the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2025, attracted talent from more than 90 countries. Three of the participants, Samik Goyal (Silver), Archit Manas (Bronze), and Naveen Kulkarni (Bronze), were of Indian origin, demonstrating outstanding skill, which proves the increasing popularity of India as the country of computational sciences.

As an effort to support and praise emerging talent in the Olympics in India, the Scaler School of Technology (SST) has introduced a holistic scholarship scheme for its 4-year undergraduate course in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. Indian medalists at IOI 2025, as well as students selected to attend the IOI Training Camp, will all be fully funded on a scholarship with their tuition and hostel fees to the tune of ₹26.5 lakh. It will also benefit those who qualify for the Indian National Olympiad in Informatics (INOI), who will be awarded a full tuition scholarship valued at ₹ 20.5 lakh.

Commitment to Talent Without Financial Constraints

By supporting not only medalists but also INOI qualifiers and participants in training camps, SST is investing in a wider and more diverse pool of exceptional problem solvers. This is the message that SST believes financial constraints should not limit talent, ambition, and the pursuit of excellence.

In response to the announcement, Anshuman Singh noted that the outstanding performance at IOI 2025 supports the fact that India produces a large amount of talent.

These are not just the students who are performing well today, but also the innovators of the future. At SST, students and staff are committed to upholding the highest standards of learning, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential. He said, " In such scholarships, we will engineer a context where the condition of instability, for many now exacerbated mainly by financial reasons, is no longer a provocation to ambition, curiosity, or pursuing knowledge. And beyond this broader group of talented individuals, we're confident that by doing so, we'll be creating a generation of thinkers and doers who will lead technology's change for years to come and make an enduring impact on our world."

India has achieved notable success in the IOI through the scholarships of SST, which provide support to the country in both academic and professional life. This investment is to fund the intensive undergraduate program of the institute, comprising high-level training in algorithms, data structures, system design, and applied computing, as well as industry mentorship, internships, and career development opportunities.

Furthermore, this is based on an earlier announcement for the 2024 generations of IOI winners, a long-term effort by SST to cultivate Olympiad-level talent, as well as to help India achieve its goal of having a world-class capacity in science, technology, and research.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, SST offers a four-year, fully residential undergraduate course in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, with a major emphasis on competitive programming. International events like the ICPC and Google Summer of Code are also directed at students through structured mentorship by Anshuman Singh, a two-time finalist of the ACM ICPC World Finals. Entrepreneurship is also promoted by the institute, which offers a 1 crore on-campus start-up capital, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and industry mentorship through the Scaler Innovation Lab. By providing scholarships, mentorship, and infrastructure, SST ensures that students are not only academically equipped but also professionally prepared to excel in competitive programming, research, and the tech industry.

As India endeavours to emerge as a force in the world technology domain, SST's Scholarship Programme is pivotal in facilitating the growth and exponential development of India's brightest minds by eliminating financial constraints for acquiring top-quality education and mentoring toward building a new breed of innovators who will pave the way for India's growth and global technological advancement.

