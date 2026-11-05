ScaleSKUs Amazon Ads Platform Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore in Tracked Seller Sales

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 5: ScaleSKUs, the Amazon advertising and profit analytics platform built by Artallur Technologies India LLP (ATIL), has crossed ₹1,000 crore in sales tracked on the Amazon seller and vendor accounts connected to it. The milestone was reached on October 24, 2026. The figure is those businesses' own sales on Amazon, not ScaleSKUs' revenue.

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ScaleSKUs gives Amazon sellers, brands and agencies one place to run Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands and Sponsored Display campaigns, to see total sales and profit next to ad spend, and to act on what needs fixing. Many sellers buy these jobs as three or four separate tools: one for ad management and automation, one for profit tracking, one for inventory and market research, and an AI assistant on top. ScaleSKUs does all of them in one subscription, and it is officially listed in both the ChatGPT and Claude app directories. Ads for more than 500 brands run on the platform, across 16 Amazon marketplaces including India, the United States, the United Kingdom and the UAE. ATIL is an Amazon Ads Verified Partner and a member of the Amazon Solution Provider Network.

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"Most Amazon sellers still run their ads half-blind. Reports arrive a day late, and very few can link what they spend on ads to what they actually earn," said Abhinandan Tallur, Designated Partner and CEO of ATIL. "We built ScaleSKUs so that a seller sees the whole business in one place: ads, sales, stock and profit. Now they can simply ask ChatGPT or Claude, 'where am I wasting ad spend?', and get the answer from their own numbers, with the fix one approval away."

Amazon ads, total sales and profit in one view

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ScaleSKUs reads each account through Amazon's official APIs. It pulls hourly advertising data for Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands and Sponsored Display, along with orders, marketplace fees, refunds, stock levels and Brand Analytics. Its profit and loss view shows each product's earnings after Amazon fees, refunds, product costs and advertising. Sellers can then see which ads pay for themselves and which do not, rather than judging campaigns by ACoS alone.

Every night the platform audits each account and puts a rupee figure on every finding. It covers search terms that spend without selling, keywords to negate, campaigns held back by their budgets, and products advertised while out of stock.

Ask ChatGPT or Claude about your Amazon business

ScaleSKUs is an official, published app in ChatGPT and an official plugin in Claude's directory, so sellers can add it from inside either assistant. Once it is connected to their ScaleSKUs account, they can ask questions in plain language, such as "why did my sales drop last week?" or "which keywords should I pause?" More than 100 AI tools give the assistant access to the seller's campaigns, search terms, budgets, inventory, profit and market-share data, limited to the accounts the seller has authorised. Any change the assistant suggests becomes a task that the seller approves before it reaches Amazon.

Automation that keeps the seller in control

Sellers can set rules for bids, budgets, keywords and negative keywords, which ScaleSKUs checks every five minutes, with a preview before any rule goes live. Dayparting schedules shift bids to the hours when each seller's own shoppers buy, based on 62 days of that account's hourly data. Each account has its own control mode: changes can run automatically under approved rules, wait for approval, or stay manual. Every change is logged and can be undone.

Built for sellers, brands and agencies across 16 Amazon marketplaces

ScaleSKUs supports 16 Amazon marketplaces: India, the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia. Agencies and multi-brand businesses manage all their accounts from one workspace, with team roles and a full history of campaign changes. Stock and days-of-cover tracking warns sellers before a product runs out, and Brand Analytics views show what shoppers search for and each brand's share of those searches.

Software built in India, priced in rupees

ScaleSKUs is software sold as a subscription: priced in rupees, never as a percentage of ad spend. It is built to replace manual bid changes and spreadsheet reporting with one live view of every account. Sellers can start a 14-day free trial, with no card required, at scaleskus.com/free-trial, and connect ChatGPT or Claude at scaleskus.com/connect-your-ai.

Key facts

About ScaleSKUs

ScaleSKUs is Amazon advertising management and profit analytics software for Amazon sellers, vendors, brands and agencies. It connects to Amazon Ads and Seller Central or Vendor Central through Amazon's official APIs, and offers campaign management, automation rules, dayparting, account audits, profit and loss tracking, inventory insights and an AI analyst, all in one subscription, across 16 Amazon marketplaces. It is officially listed in the ChatGPT and Claude app directories.

ScaleSKUs is built by Artallur Technologies India LLP (ATIL), an Amazon Ads Verified Partner headquartered in Belagavi, Karnataka. Website: https://scaleskus.com

Media contact: support@scaleskus.com

Figures are the sales of the seller and vendor accounts connected to ScaleSKUs, as recorded on October 24, 2026. They are not ScaleSKUs' revenue or any single client's results.

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