Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 13: After the overwhelming success of Horizon Floors in Sector 93, Guliani Group is further strengthening its footprint in Gurugram's fast-evolving real estate landscape with the announcement of its newest premium low-rise township -- Horizon Floors Sector 63A, Golf Course Extension Road.

This landmark expansion marks the next chapter of the group's commitment to redefining independent floor living. With thoughtfully designed layouts, a strategic location, and enhanced lifestyle amenities, Horizon Floors Sector 63A is poised to become a benchmark in contemporary housing.

Horizon Floors - Sector 63A: Golf Course Extension Road

Strategically located along one of Gurugram's most prestigious corridors, Horizon Floors Sector 63A is designed for those seeking larger, more luxurious homes with unmatched connectivity. Spread across a well-planned enclave, the Stilt + 4 configuration offers spacious 3 BHK independent floors with private lift access, wider road frontage, and curated lifestyle spaces.

Key Highlights - Sector 63A

- Spacious 3 BHK Independent Floors (larger than Sector 93 units)

- Stilt + 4 Configuration with Private Lift Access

- Wider Road Infrastructure for Seamless Movement

- Landscaped Green Spaces, Wellness Zones & Children's Play Areas

- Gated Community with 24x7 Security

- Proximity to Elite Schools, Leading Hospitals & Lifestyle Hubs

Pricing & Payment Plan - Sector 63A

Starting at ₹2.80 Cr and going up to ₹3.20 Cr, Horizon Floors Sector 63A comes with a flexible 25:25:40:10 construction-linked payment plan, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

Quote:

"The launch of Horizon Floors in Sector 93 gave us the confidence to expand our vision further. With Sector 63A, we're bringing larger homes to Gurugram's prime Golf Course Extension Road, offering a blend of connectivity, comfort, and community living. Horizon Floors 63A is designed to meet the lifestyle aspirations of new-age buyers seeking luxury low-rise living," said Harshil Singh Guliani, Founder, Guliani Group.

Connectivity Advantage - Sector 63A:

Direct access to Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, and NH-48; upcoming metro line to further enhance connectivity.

About Guliani Group

Guliani Group is synonymous with design-driven, sustainable housing across Delhi-NCR. The company has carved a niche with its timely delivery, architectural finesse, and focus on community living. Its portfolio spans premium low-rise floors, plotted developments, and integrated townships, reflecting a commitment to shaping modern urban lifestyles.

Sales Helpline: +91 9910738166, +91 9910738966

Website: www.horizonfloors.in | https://www.gulianigroup.in/

