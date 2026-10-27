Scarlett Becomes the Only Indonesian Brand Selected for BeautyMatter USA & BeautyMatter China ASIA15 2026

PRNewswire

Shanghai [China], October 27: Scarlett, an Indonesian beauty and personal care brand founded in 2017, has been selected as the only Indonesian brand featured in BeautyMatter ASIA15 2026, an annual program recognizing Asia's most promising independent beauty brands. This marks another milestone in Scarlett's journey to bring Indonesian beauty to a wider global audience.

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Launched by BeautyMatter USA and BeautyMatter China, ASIA15 recognizes independent beauty brands that demonstrate category innovation, cultural relevance, business momentum, and global potential. Scarlett joins a distinguished lineup of beauty brands from across Asia, including South Korea's TOCOBO and Torriden, Thailand's MISTINE and MITH Bangkok, Vietnam's Cocoon, and China's CODEMINT. The selection highlights the diversity of Asia's evolving beauty landscape and the growing presence of independent brands with the potential to make an impact on the global beauty industry.

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At the heart of Scarlett's approach is its Scarlett Beauty Ecosystem, which connects consumer insights, product development, and manufacturing to translate evolving consumer needs into beauty solutions. Through this integrated approach, Scarlett continues to develop its portfolio across face care, body care, and fragrance.

"Being selected for BeautyMatter ASIA15 is a meaningful addition to Scarlett's journey as an Indonesian beauty brand. We have always believed that understanding our consumers is essential to building products that are relevant to their needs. Through the Scarlett Beauty Ecosystem, we continue to strengthen this approach while learning and growing as a brand. We are grateful that this journey is gaining recognition beyond our home market, and we see this as encouragement to keep moving and we hope that our brand resonates with global audiences," said Fiona Anjani Foebe, Chief Marketing Officer of Scarlett.

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Scarlett's inclusion in ASIA15 reflects the growing presence of Indonesian beauty brands in the regional industry and their potential to contribute to the global beauty landscape.

About Scarlett:

Founded in 2017, Scarlett is an Indonesian beauty and personal care brand with a portfolio spanning face care, body care, and fragrance. Through its Scarlett Beauty Ecosystem, the brand connects consumer insights with product development to create beauty solutions that address evolving consumer needs.

For more information, visit scarlettofficial.id.

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