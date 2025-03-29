PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: Acclaimed artist Mridul Chandra is all set to present her latest solo exhibition, titled 'Scenes/Unseen', at Jehangir Art Gallery (Hirji Gallery), Mumbai, from March 31 to April 6, 2025. The exhibition will be inaugurated on March 31st by Rajendra Patil, President of The Bombay Art Society and Founder of India Art Festival.

A graduate of the Sir JJ School of Art, Mridul Chandra has held numerous solo exhibitions since the early 2000s. In her last body of work, she has drawn inspiration from nature and reality to delve beyond the visible realm. A master of watercolours, acrylics, and oils, Chandra transforms ordinary scenes into layered experiences that ignite curiosity and elicit deep emotions as we look past the obvious. She combines roller technique with intricate brushwork to bring abstract narratives to life through contrasting colours and a focus on composite composition. Alternating light and dark shades and using fluid washes and earthy tones, her compositions embody a profound sense of balance -between giving and receiving, authority and spirituality, structure and fluidity, and beyond.

Revealing her muse and artistic intent, Chandra shared, "Drawing inspiration from my travels, each piece reflects not only the physical beauty of the places I've visited but also the emotions and memories they evoke. Through abstract forms and vibrant colours, I've sought to capture the essence of these environments and transform them into a visual language that transcends the ordinary."

Chandra's collection of introspective artwork inspires a deeper connection with the world around us, uncovering new layers of meaning within familiar landscapes and reminding that beauty often reveals itself in the unnoticed, quietly profound aspects of the world.

About the artist

Mridul Chandra is a Bengaluru-based artist and a graduate of the prestigious Sir JJ School of Art (Class of 1978). Working with watercolours, acrylics, and oils, she has been showcasing her compositions through solo exhibitions around the country since the early 2000s. She draws inspiration from her travels and personal reflections, transforming landscapes into layered narratives through her art.

