New Delhi [India], May 9: After captivating fragrance enthusiasts from around the world at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, Scentopia is set to leave its olfactory mark on India with the launch of Scentzania--a unique chain of immersive, interactive fragrance studios designed especially for the Indian consumer. Seamlessly blending scent, science, and storytelling, Scentzania redefines what perfume means in an era driven by personal expression, nostalgia, and mindful indulgence.

Recently recognized as a Tripadvisor Best of the Best 2024 attraction and featured as a Mastercard Priceless Experience, Scentopia has already established itself as a global leader in sensory tourism. With Scentzania, the brand takes that ethos one step further--inviting Indian consumers not just to wear a fragrance, but to craft it from memory.

Scentzania soon launches in India with six flagship studios across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, with each space designed as a multi-sensory experience zone. Visitors will be guided through an AI-personalized scent creation journey, where personality quizzes, scent notes, and memory triggers will converge to create a one-of-a-kind perfume, crafted by you, for you.

"With Scentzania, we're not just selling fragrance--we're reviving its lost intimacy. Our goal is to reconnect people with the emotional core of perfumery, where each scent becomes a reflection of self, memory, and moment," said Prachi Saini Garg, Founder, Scentzania.

By marrying ancient Indian perfumery traditions with cutting-edge personalization technology, Scentzania bridges heritage and innovation, inviting everyone to rediscover fragrance not as a commodity, but as a lived, remembered, and cherished part of their lives.

About Scentzania:

Scentzania is India's first immersive scent experience brand, blending technology, storytelling, and personalization. Born from Singapore's award-winning Scentopia--ranked Tripadvisor's Best of the Best 2024 and a Mastercard Priceless Experience--Scentzania invites consumers to craft fragrances that reflect who they are. With flagship studios and franchise formats launching across India, it is reimagining how a nation wears its scent.

