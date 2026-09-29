SCERT Uttarakhand and Kotak Education Foundation sign MoU for Capacity Building of Teachers in AI Literacy and Competency across the state

Ms. Bandana Garbyal, Director, Academic Research & Training, SCERT, Ms. Jayasree Ramesh, COO - Education, Kotak Education Foundation, Mr. Milind Pandey and Mr. Deepak Pathak,

India, September 29, 2026 -The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttarakhand, and the Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build Artificial Intelligence (AI) literacy and competency among teachers and strengthen digital and technology-enabled education across the state.

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Under the agreement, SCERT Uttarakhand, particularly its IT Department, and KEF will jointly work on content development, online course design, technical support, and the implementation and dissemination of online courses for teachers. The partnership was formally approved by Additional Director Padmendra Saklani, who conveyed that courses developed through this collaboration are expected to be delivered through platforms like DIKSHA, UK e-Srijan and Mission Karmayogi.

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The partnership places AI literacy and competency at the centre of teacher professional development in Uttarakhand. KEF will work with SCERT to adapt and roll out the AI course for Educators for the state’s teachers.

Integrating Artificial Intelligence and emerging digital pedagogies into future course design, the initiative will support teachers in strengthening classroom engagement through effective technology integration in teaching-learning practices, teacher professional development and student learning outcomes across Uttarakhand.

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The MoU ceremony was attended by Bandana Garbyal, Director, Academic Research & Training, SCERT; Vinod Mathura, Deputy Director, SCERT Uttarakhand; Dr. K. N. Bijalwan, Assistant- Director, SCERT; Ramesh Prasad Badoni, IT Department, SCERT; and Ms. Jayasree Ramesh (COO), Mr. Milind Pandey and Mr. Deepak Pathak of Kotak Education Foundation.

Bandana Garbyal, Director (Academic), SCERT Uttarakhand, welcomed the partnership, noting that it reflects a shared interest in building a sustainable collaboration that can respond to emerging educational needs and expand opportunities for teachers and students in the state.

“This partnership with Kotak Education Foundation will help us bring AI-enabled, high-quality learning to teachers across Uttarakhand, including in our most remote districts. Together with support for Innovate Uttarakhand Hackathon 3.0, it marks the beginning of a collaboration focused on stronger teaching, student innovation and future-ready classrooms.” - Bandana Garbyal, Director (Academic), SCERT Uttarakhand "Signing this MoU with SCERT Uttarakhand was a special moment. As our work grows across states, our belief stays the same: every teacher deserves future-ready tools, and every child deserves a future-ready teacher. The real work begins now”. -Jayasree Ramesh, COO, Kotak Education Foundation.

KEF’s AI course ‘AI Saathi for Educators’ in Marathi, developed in partnership with SCERT Maharashtra, is already live on the DIKSHA platform, with massive outreach to over 7.5 lakh teachers across Maharashtra. KEF’s partnership with SCERT Uttarakhand will bring this proven, state-scale model to teachers across Uttarakhand.

About ‘AI Course for Educators’

‘AI Course for Educators’ is a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind, structured professional development programme for teachers. Designed by Kotak Education Foundation as a tiered, self-paced, three-level programme – Basic, Intermediate and Advanced – it ensures inclusivity for teachers at varying levels of digital readiness.

Interactive by design, blending videos, learning resources and assessments, and progress and impact tracking through SCERT dashboards, it fosters confidence and capability in using AI for academic and non-academic tasks. Enabling educators to integrate AI meaningfully in lesson planning, assessment and differentiated instruction, it scales teacher professional development and quality education.

About SCERT Uttarakhand

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttarakhand, is the state's apex academic body for teacher training, curriculum development and educational research.

Kotak Education Foundation

Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) is the primary implementing agency for the education-focussed Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of the Kotak Mahindra Group under its CSR identity, Kotak Karma.

For nearly two decades, KEF has been working to transform the lives of children and youth from economically disadvantaged communities through high-quality education, skills development, and livelihood opportunities. Guided by its philosophy of creating deep, sustainable impact, KEF designs and implements evidence-based interventions that strengthen education ecosystems and enable learners to realise their full potential.

KEF’s integrated approach spans the entire educational continuum, from strengthening foundational learning and improving school leadership and building teacher capacity,

Communicative English Future Readiness (CE-FR) skills, and STEM education to expanding access to higher education through scholarships, and enhancing employability through vocational education and skilling programmes.

Through strategic partnerships with government bodies, educational institutions, communities, and sector stakeholders, KEF has built scalable models that are driving measurable improvements in learning outcomes and educational access.

Today, KEF’s programmes reach thousands of schools, educators, and learners across multiple states in India through its flagship initiative- KSHAMATA. As it enters the next phase of its journey, KEF is expanding its vision from school-level interventions to district and state-level transformation. By combining on-ground implementation expertise with system-strengthening partnerships, innovation, and scale, KEF is working towards creating equitable, future-ready education systems that empower millions of children and youth to thrive and contribute meaningfully to India's growth story.

Beyond school education, Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) has built a comprehensive ecosystem of scholarships and employability initiatives that support young people at critical transition points in their educational and professional journeys. KEF's scholarship programmes are designed to ensure that financial constraints do not become barriers to aspiration and achievement.

The Kotak Kanya Scholarship empowers meritorious young women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds across India to pursue professional higher education through financial assistance, mentorship, academic support, and holistic development opportunities. The Kotak Junior Scholarship enables high-potential students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to continue their education in Grades 11 and 12, while the Kotak Graduate Scholarship supports deserving students in pursuing undergraduate studies and preparing for successful careers.

Complementing these efforts, KEF's vocational education and employability programmes equip youth from underserved communities with industry-relevant skills, including digital literacy, spoken English, life skills, workplace readiness, and professional competencies. With a strong focus on employment outcomes, these programmes empower young people to access sustainable livelihood opportunities and confidently navigate the world of formal employment.

Today, KEF stands at the forefront of education transformation in India. Building on nearly two decades of implementation experience and deep community engagement, the organisation is evolving from driving impact at the individual school level to enabling systemic change across districts and states. Through strategic partnerships with governments, institutions, and ecosystem stakeholders, KEF is creating scalable models that strengthen education systems, improve learning outcomes, enhance employability, and expand opportunities for millions of children and youth. By combining innovation, evidence-based practice, and a commitment to equity, KEF continues to work towards building a future where every learner has the opportunity to learn, thrive, and succeed.

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