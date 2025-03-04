Schindler India Extends Digital Mandate with HOWL Digital, Strengthening Urban Mobility Conversations

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: HOWL Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the extended digital marketing mandate for Schindler India, the renowned Swiss lift maker.

Entering the fourth year of partnership, this collaboration aims to drive conversations on urban mobility and Schindler's role in India's rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape. With a renewed and expanded scope, the mandate encompasses digital transformation, public relations, customer retention, and relationship management, enabling Schindler to achieve its 360-degree operational and business goals for 2025.

Advertisement

As part of this vision, HOWL Digital is set to significantly increase the lead inflow this year by leveraging cross-platform marketing and maximizing the potential of existing data.

"Our commitment to the Schindler marketing mandate has always been to raise the bar and set new benchmarks for the brand. Over the past year, we've embraced a variety of digital initiatives that have led to valuable insights and unlocked growth opportunities. Whether it's leveraging Meta for lead generation or increasing brand visibility on YouTube through simple but effective elevator activations, we've learned that being bold with the right intent can drive success in unexpected places.

Advertisement

In 2025, we want to push the boundaries of our partnership with Schindler through data and tech. Our aim is to digitally transform the marketing and sales process, building seamless automation from lead generation to sales closures in the Schindler ecosystem. We want to become the benchmark for all other countries to follow," said Nabeel Merchant, Chief Executive Officer, HOWL Digital.

Through this partnership, Schindler and HOWL aim to humanize the brand and spark meaningful conversations around urban mobility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)