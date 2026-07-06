Schmersal Expands Global Competence Center in Pune, Inaugurates New 25,000 sq feet Facility and Launches Six 'Make in India' Products

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Schmersal Group has announced a major expansion of its India operations with the inauguration of a new Schmersal Global Competence Center (SGCC) within its 25,000 sq. feet campus at AP4 Tech Park, Wagholi, Pune. The company also inaugurated its new Product Experience Center and unveiled six new "Make in India" products, reinforcing its commitment to industrial safety, automation, and innovation.

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The expansion marks another milestone in Schmersal's long-term growth strategy and strengthens its ability to deliver advanced engineering, digital solutions, and machine safety technologies to customers worldwide.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ramji Singh, Managing Director, Schmersal India, said, "This expansion marks an important milestone in our journey. By moving into our own larger facility in Pune, we are strengthening our global engineering, digital solutions, innovation, and automation capabilities. The new facility reflects our growth ambitions while providing an environment where innovation thrives and talent can achieve its full potential. Alongside this expansion, we are proud to introduce six new products manufactured in India that further strengthen our machine safety portfolio."

The new SGCC has been designed to promote collaboration, innovation, and operational excellence. It will further strengthen Schmersal's role as a global engineering and technology hub, supporting product development, software engineering, digital transformation, embedded systems, IoT, SAP, Microsoft technologies, and IT infrastructure for the Schmersal Group worldwide.

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The company also inaugurated its Product Experience Center, showcasing Schmersal's comprehensive machine safety solutions along with the safety consulting expertise of tec.nicum. Visitors can experience integrated solutions for machine guarding, interlocking systems, access control, functional safety, software, engineering services, and digital safety technologies that help transform industrial operations into safer and smarter workplaces.

As part of the event, Schmersal launched six products developed and manufactured in India:

- Safety Field Box Port Extender for enhanced connectivity and scalable integration of industrial field devices.

- Magnetic Switch, a European-standard compliant solution for reliable position monitoring, particularly suited for the elevator industry.

- Fork Sensor, an infrared-based sensing solution for accurate object detection in high-speed industrial applications.

- New Safety Limit Switch Series, offering robust safety performance across diverse industrial environments.

- Overspeed Governor Limit Switch, designed to enhance elevator safety by detecting overspeed conditions.

- Multi-level Parking Control System, enabling secure, key-based vehicle movement across multi-level parking facilities.

These products address the evolving requirements of industries including manufacturing, logistics, automotive, warehousing, infrastructure, and vertical transportation while supporting Schmersal's vision of making workplaces safer through advanced technology.

The expanded facility will also play an important role in talent development and cross-functional collaboration. With enhanced infrastructure and increased capacity, Schmersal aims to attract top engineering talent while strengthening collaboration across its global network.

The occasion also commemorates 13 years of Schmersal's manufacturing operations in India, highlighting the company's continued investment in local manufacturing, engineering excellence, and innovation under the Make in India initiative.

Dignitaries present at the inauguration were - Rogerio Baldauf - MD (Schmersal Brazil), Gary Ferguson - MD (Schmersal USA), Uwe Seeger-Director (Schmersal Asia & Middle East, Michael Ambros - MD (Schmersal Group), Dr Anna Dahlem - Head of People & Culture (Schmersal Group), Ramji Singh - MD (Schmersal India), Christoph Hallier - Intl Relations & Diplomacy, Jayadev Devadas - VP (Schmersal Global Competence Center), Giovanni Lucido - MD (Schmersal Italy & Switzerland), and Jan Noether - Director General, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce

About Schmersal

Founded in 1945 in Wuppertal, Germany, the Schmersal Group is a global leader in machine safety solutions with eight manufacturing facilities across four continents, operations in more than 60 countries, and over 2,000 employees worldwide.

Schmersal India, established in 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Schmersal Group, commissioned its manufacturing facility at MIDC Ranjangaon in 2013, including a 100% export-oriented unit serving global markets. Today, the company employs around 200 people and operates through a network of more than 30 channel partners across India.

The Schmersal Global Competence Center (SGCC), established as a wholly owned subsidiary in 2022, serves as the group's global engineering and IT hub from Pune. It provides expertise in custom application development, embedded engineering, IoT, SAP, Microsoft technologies, and IT infrastructure, supporting Schmersal's worldwide operations and long-term growth strategy by leveraging India's highly skilled talent ecosystem.

www.schmersal.in

www.schmersal.in/company/schmersal-global-competence-center

Media contact: Triptishree Saha - tsaha@schmersal.com

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