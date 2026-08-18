• Enabling the next generation to contribute and co-create the future of energy technology

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• Rewards include a grand prize of ₹20 lakh, a runner-up prize of ₹15 lakh, and a third prize of ₹10 lakh.

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• Top 10 teams stand a chance to receive funding support from Schneider Electric Ventures.

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• National hackathon challenges students to solve real-world energy and sustainability challenges across key growth sectors.

• For more information, visit - yuvayodhatech.com

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New Delhi, August 18, 2026: As India accelerates its journey towards becoming a global hub for sustainable growth, digital innovation, and clean energy, Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced the launch of Yuva Yodha, a national tech hackathon designed to empower the country's brightest young minds to develop solutions that advance energy technology and address India's evolving sustainability and energy needs.

Aligned with India's vision of building a future-ready, innovation-led economy, Yuva Yodha aims to nurture the next generation of problem-solvers, innovators and technology leaders who will help shape a more resilient, efficient and sustainable future. Through industry mentorship, real-world challenges, and platforms to showcase ideas, the initiative bridges the gap between education and industry while driving meaningful impact.

Open to Indian citizens or residents aged 18 and above who are enrolled as full-time students in India, including undergraduate, postgraduate and STEM programmes, participants can compete individually or in teams of up to four members.

The initiative will challenge students to develop practical and scalable solutions across four key areas critical to India's growth and energy transition: Sustainable Agriculture, Smart Buildings, Grid Reliability & Renewable Intermittency, and Smart Manufacturing. Aligned with Schneider Electric's vision of being the country's energy technology partner, and in support of the Government of India's sustainability and energy-transition goals, the hackathon encourages innovation in energy technologies, digitalization and automation. These challenge areas address opportunities spanning energy and water efficiency, occupant experience, grid resilience, industrial productivity and sustainability.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, Managing Director and CEO, Schneider Electric India, said: "India stands at the intersection of rapid economic growth, digital transformation, and an unprecedented energy transition. Achieving the vision of a developed and sustainable India will require bold ideas, technological innovation, and a new generation of problem-solvers. This Independence Day, we reflect on India's journey of progress and self-reliance, while looking ahead to the innovations and talent that will shape the nation's future. Through Yuva Yodha, we are creating a platform where young innovators can work on real-world challenges, transform ideas into impact, and contribute meaningfully to advancing energy technologies that will help electrify, automate and digitalize India, building a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come”.

With the theme, "Let Your Big Idea Shape the Future of Energy Tech," Yuva Yodha aims to inspire students to develop solutions for real-world challenges while supporting India's sustainability and development goals.

“At Schneider Electric, empowering young Indians to solve tomorrow’s energy challenges is central to our business and people strategy. This Independence Day, that commitment resonates strongly with India’s journey towards self-reliance. Through Yuva Yodha, we are nurturing curiosity, creativity, and bold thinking in young minds while celebrating the disruptors and innovators who will shape the nation’s energy future,” said Niharika Mohan, CHRO, Schneider Electric India.

“More than a competition, Yuva Yodha is an investment in the next generation of innovators who will help power an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” she added.

Participants will gain access to industry insights, mentorship, and opportunities to present their ideas to experts from Schneider Electric and the broader innovation ecosystem. Winning teams will receive ₹20 lakh for the Grand Prize, ₹15 lakh for the Runner-up Prize, and ₹10 lakh for the Second Runner-up Prize. In addition, the top 10 teams will present their ideas to Schneider Electric's leadership and stand a chance to secure a grant from Schneider Electric Ventures.

Through Yuva Yodha, Schneider Electric reinforces its commitment to strengthening India's innovation ecosystem and nurturing talent that can help shape a more sustainable, resilient and energy-efficient future.

For more information, visit - yuvayodhatech.com

About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.

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