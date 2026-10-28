SCHOTT Pharma India Marks a New Chapter, Building on Its Strong India Presence and Global Capabilities

New identity reinforces the company’s focus on innovation, customer partnerships and pharmaceutical drug containment and delivery solutions

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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Effective 28 October 2026, SCHOTT Poonawalla Private Limited will become SCHOTT Pharma India Private Limited, marking an important new chapter in the company’s journey and strengthening its connection with the global SCHOTT Pharma organization.

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The new identity more clearly reflects the India business’s place within SCHOTT Pharma’s global network and its role in advancing high-quality drug containment and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It brings together the company’s strong manufacturing footprint, long-standing customer relationships and deep market expertise in India with SCHOTT Pharma’s global capabilities, innovation and scientific excellence.

For customers, partners and employees, this is a change in name, not a change in commitment. There is no change in ownership, management, employees, business strategy, operations, products, services or existing customer commitments.

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The transition reinforces SCHOTT Pharma India’s long-term commitment to customers in India and international markets, while creating a stronger and more consistent connection to the global SCHOTT Pharma brand.

Building on a heritage of more than 140 years, the new identity brings the company’s heritage and future ambition under one global name, reflecting the values that continue to define SCHOTT Pharma: innovation, quality, scientific excellence and trust.

SCHOTT Pharma India represents both continuity and progress: the same trusted business, capabilities and relationships, now with an identity that more clearly reflects who we are today and where we are headed.

Roy Joseph, CEO & Managing Director, SCHOTT Pharma India Private Limited, said, “SCHOTT Pharma India represents the next chapter of our journey, combining our strength in India with SCHOTT Pharma’s global innovation and expertise. We see significant opportunity to build on our capabilities, deepen collaboration with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners, and advance drug containment and delivery solutions. As we move forward, our focus remains on growing with our customers and contributing to the safe and reliable delivery of critical therapies to patients worldwide.”

“SCHOTT Pharma India plays a critical role in patient care. With more than 3 billion containers produced annually, this company enables around 7,000 injections to reach patients every minute,” said Dr. Christian Mias, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA, SCHOTT Pharma India’s major shareholder. “The name change from SCHOTT Poonawalla to SCHOTT Pharma India reinforces our strategic partnership and confirms our long-term commitment to India as a key pharma hub.”

The new identity builds on the company’s strong foundation in India. During the COVID-19 pandemic, its pharmaceutical vials supported more than 4.3 billion vaccine doses worldwide, including 3 billion doses in India. As India’s only manufacturer of glass pre-fillable syringes and sterile formats, the company also strengthens local supply capabilities. Furthermore, the company continues to invest significantly towards manufacturing capacity expansions of pre-fillable syringes and cartridges, strengthening their ability to support the rapidly evolving needs of biologics, biosimilars, GLP-1 based treatments and other advanced injectable therapies.

Looking ahead, SCHOTT Pharma India will focus on expanding capabilities across pharmaceutical drug containment and drug delivery solutions, driving innovation through closer customer collaboration, and strengthening operational excellence and sustainability. These priorities will support the company as it responds to the evolving needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies while contributing to India’s growing role in the global pharmaceutical value chain.

About SCHOTT Pharma India

SCHOTT Pharma India is a leading manufacturer of advanced drug containment and delivery solutions, serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across global markets. Based on innovation in specialty glass and advanced materials, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of injectable drug containment and delivery products, including vials, cartridges, syringes and ampoules. Manufactured to stringent international quality standards, SCHOTT Pharma India’s solutions enable safe storage of vaccines and biologics. Through continued investment in innovation and operational excellence, and a strong focus on quality, reliability and customer partnership, the company addresses evolving healthcare needs and supports better patient outcomes worldwide.

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