TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Statement "Science in Sport is the Official Performance Fuel & Hydration Partner of the Nike After Dark Tour, a series of seven iconic night-running experiences in cities around the globe. Together with Nike, we are supporting runners through their journeys, providing the fueling expertise and the products they need to train, prepare, and arrive ready for race night." NOTES Nike and SiS create the first co-branded nutrition range of its kind to support more than 55,000 runners across seven global events. The range includes bespoke recovery products developed with female nutrition in mind.

Every participant will receive a race-specific SiS x Nike Race Pack covering hydration, energy and recovery.

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A limited range will be available for public purchase in the UK, US and Australia from September 4th 2026.

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The partnership brings together Nike's global running platform and SiS's science-led expertise across energy, hydration and recovery. It will also see Nike and SiS launch a co-branded performance nutrition range for the Tour, marking the first time Nike has created a co-branded nutrition range with a performance nutrition partner with further education delivered through the participant journey and a dedicated microsite.

Dan Lampard, Chief Commercial & Operating Officer at Science in Sport, said: "What makes this partnership different is that we've started with the runner, not the product. Together with Nike, we've created a complete fueling system around what runners need to prepare, perform and recover at their best. It brings the performance nutrition principles used at the highest level of sport into a simple, accessible experience for tens of thousands of runners across the Nike After Dark Tour." 2026 Nike After Dark Tour schedule • Shanghai: 10K: April 25 2026 • Sydney Half Marathon: September 27 2026 • Mexico City Half Marathon: October 3 2026 • London 10K: October 17 2026 • Los Angeles Half Marathon: October 24 2026 • Manila 10K: November 21 2026 • Mumbai 10K: December 12 2026 https://www.scienceinsport.com/nike/after-dark-tour About the recovery formulations Run Recovery Clear contains 25 g carbohydrate, 20 g clear whey protein and 5 g collagen. Run Recovery Endurance contains 40 g dual-source carbohydrate, 20 g clear whey protein and 5 g collagen. Both formulations also include vitamin C, sodium, zinc, vitamins D3 and K2, calcium, folate, iodine, curcumin, pomegranate extract and a B-vitamin complex.

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Supporting research Langan-Evans, C., Cronin, C., Hearris, M. A., Elliott-Sale, K. J. and Morton, J. P. (2022). 'Perceptions of Current Issues in Female Sport Nutrition From Elite Athletes, Practitioners, and Researchers.' Women in Sport and Physical Activity Journal. https://doi.org/10.1123/wspaj.2022-0004.

The qualitative study involved 18 participants: seven elite athletes, six sport-nutrition practitioners and five researchers. It explored perceptions and experiences rather than testing the SiS x Nike recovery products.

NOTES About Science in Sport Group Science in Sport Group (SiS) is a leading global performance nutrition company trusted by elite athletes, world–class teams and everyday competitors through its Science in Sport and PhD brands. Founded in 1992, SiS has spent more than three decades driving sports nutrition innovation, including creating the world's first isotonic energy gel - a breakthrough that helped define a category now used by endurance athletes worldwide.

SiS develops, manufactures and distributes scientifically formulated products across energy, hydration, recovery and protein, with every Science in Sport product developed and tested in the UK for complete quality control. Science underpins the entire business, supported by a Scientific Advisory Board, leading academics and performance nutrition experts who translate cutting–edge research into practical fueling solutions trusted by professionals.

SiS fuels performance across global sport, supporting more than 350 professional teams and organizations in cycling, running, football, rugby, HYROX and other high–performance disciplines. Its customers span the entire UK Premier League, the majority of MLS teams, numerous NFL and NBA teams. SiS is also a trusted supplier to major UK national governing bodies including The FA, The RFU, The ECB, British Aquatics and British Cycling.

At the Paris Olympic Games, SiS–fueled athletes won 106 medals - placing the brand second on the medal table if it were a country. With unmatched scientific credibility, deep relationships across elite sport and a proven record of innovation, SiS is accelerating growth through science–led innovation, international expansion and its ambition to become the world's pre–eminent performance nutrition brand.

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