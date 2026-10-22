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Home / Business / Scindia calls for faster digitalisation, business diversification as India Post revenue grows 24 pc to Rs 8,212.7 crore

Scindia calls for faster digitalisation, business diversification as India Post revenue grows 24 pc to Rs 8,212.7 crore

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ANI
Updated At : 06:52 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday called for accelerating the digitalisation of India Post services, strengthening business diversification and adopting a customer-centric approach to sustain growth, as the Department of Posts recorded a 24 per cent increase in revenue during the first half of FY 2026-27.

Chairing the second-quarter review meeting of the Department of Posts in New Delhi, Scindia emphasised customer acquisition, service excellence and customer retention, while urging officials to focus on innovation, stronger leadership and operational efficiency.

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According to a release by the Ministry of Communications, Scindia also stressed the need for flexible pricing for bulk customers, subject to applicable policies and approvals, to improve competitiveness and expand business opportunities.

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The minister highlighted the department's strong financial performance, with revenue reaching Rs 8,212.7 crore during April-September 2026, compared with Rs 6,636 crore in the corresponding period last year.

India Post also crossed the Rs 4,000 crore quarterly revenue mark for two consecutive quarters for the first time.

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Highlighting the achievement, Scindia said in a social media post, "A historic Q2 for @IndiaPostOffice, after a historic Q1. Growth momentum continues, with Q2 revenue at ₹4,202 crore, up 25% year on year."

He further stated, "Reaffirmed our commitment to working as one India Post family, with greater synergy and a unified focus on scaling up and serving our customers to the best of our ability."

The department earned Rs 4,201.5 crore during July-September 2026, marking a 25 per cent year-on-year increase and 5 per cent growth over the previous quarter.

The parcels business registered the highest growth at 71 per cent, generating Rs 318.9 crore in second-quarter revenue. PLI/RPLI grew 44 per cent, International Relations and Global Business 38 per cent, mails 36 per cent and Post Office Savings Bank 18 per cent.

Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani also stressed workforce empowerment, accountability and improved service delivery.

The ministers directed Postal Circles to strengthen parcel and international businesses, accelerate citizen-centric services in collaboration with state governments and maintain expenditure discipline during the festive season.

The review also emphasised expanding opportunities in agro-logistics, MSMEs, tourism, financial inclusion and rural logistics to improve India Post's long-term financial sustainability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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