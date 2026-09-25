SCIT Launches New M.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence in Business); Applications Open via SNAP 2026

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced a new M.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence in Business) programme, with admissions now open through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 portal.

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The programme is designed to build value-based, future-ready business leaders who can drive AI-Lead Business transformations, and strategically apply Artificial Intelligence to create sustainable business value in a global environment. It offers a grounding in Artificial Intelligence, business analytics, intelligent automation, and Generative AI, applied across core managerial functions including marketing, finance, human resources, operations, and digital transformation. Through experiential learning, industry engagement, and real-world problem-solving, students are expected to develop the strategic, analytical, and leadership competencies needed to design, implement, and manage AI-driven solutions across business functions. The curriculum also places emphasis on responsible and ethical AI adoption, covering AI governance, regulatory frameworks, and the societal implications of deploying AI within organisations.

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The programme offers two specialisations:

- MarTech and AI prepares students to reshape marketing strategy, customer engagement, and digital commerce using AI, Generative AI, predictive analytics, and customer intelligence, with career paths spanning AI Marketing Manager, Growth Strategist, Customer Analytics Manager, Digital Marketing Consultant, and Marketing Data Scientist.

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- FinTech and AI prepares students to lead AI-enabled transformation in banking, financial services, insurance, and financial technology, with career paths including FinTech Product Manager, Risk Analytics Manager, AI Consultant, Financial Data Analyst, and Digital Banking Specialist. Both specialisations share a common foundation in AI and business analytics, business strategy and innovation, leadership, ethics and governance, and industry projects and internships.

"At SCIT, we are committed to nurturing value-based, future-ready business leaders who can strategically leverage Artificial Intelligence to drive innovation, enhance decision-making and create sustainable business value. With admissions now open through SNAP 2026, we invite aspirants who wish to build a career at the intersection of AI and business to join us on this journey," said Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director, SCIT.

Candidates aspiring to join the programme must register for and appear in SNAP 2026, a computer-based test conducted across 79 cities in India, comprising 60 objective-type questions across four sections — General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, Quantitative/Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency, and Ethics, Morality and Values — with 25% negative marking per incorrect answer. Registration and payment close on November 25, 2026 (Wednesday), and the test will be held on December 13, 19, and 26, 2026, with candidates permitted up to three attempts and the higher score considered. Results will be declared on January 12, 2027.

Candidates must pay the SNAP registration fee of INR 2,550 per test and a separate programme registration fee of INR 1,000; both are non-refundable and non-transferable, with government taxes additional as applicable. Payment of the SNAP fee alone does not make a candidate eligible for shortlisting.

Eligible candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or Institution of National Importance with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST); those with foreign qualifications require an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities. Shortlisting for the Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI) is based on SNAP percentile, and the final merit list is a composite of the SNAP score (scaled to 50), Group Exercise (10 marks), and Personal Interaction (40 marks). SNAP 2026 scores are valid for admission to SIU programmes for the academic year 2027-2028.

SCIT also offers M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management) and M.B.A. (Data Sciences and Data Analytics), both admitted through the same SNAP process. Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is re-accredited by NAAC with an 'A++' grade (Category-I by UGC).

To register for SNAP 2026, visit SNAP Registrations 2026

For more information on SCIT's programmes, visit www.scit.edu.

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