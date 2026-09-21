SCIT Opens Applications for 2027-29 M.B.A. in ITBM & DSDA via SNAP

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), a constituent institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and one of India's premier business schools dedicated exclusively to technology-driven management education, has officially opened applications for its M.B.A. Programmes through the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2026. SCIT offers two specialised Programmes for the academic year 2027-28, each admitting students through SNAP 2026.

M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management) and M.B.A. (Data Sciences & Data Analytics) are open to graduates from any recognised University or Institution of National Importance holding a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST); final-year students may also apply, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria. Both Programmes are accessible exclusively through the SNAP 2026 admission process.

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The SNAP test is a computer-based test (CBT). SNAP Registration Fee is INR 2550 per test (government taxes additional, as applicable), and Programme Registration Fee is INR 1000 per Programme. The registration and payment window for SNAP 2026 began on August 21, 2026 (Friday), and will close on November 25, 2026 (Wednesday).

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The test will be held on three dates: December 13 (Sunday), December 19 (Saturday), and December 26 (Saturday), 2026. Candidates may attempt the test up to three times, with the higher score considered for the admission process, with no normalisation applied. SNAP 2026 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options. A 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. Results of the SNAP Test will be declared on January 12, 2027 (Tuesday), after which the admission process will proceed. SNAP 2026 scores will be valid for admission for the academic year 2027-28.

"At SCIT, we believe business today is inseparable from technology. With M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management) and M.B.A. (Data Sciences & Data Analytics), we are building future-ready leaders who can leverage technology to solve business challenges, lead transformation, and create meaningful impact across industries," remarked Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director of SCIT.

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Backed by over two decades of technology-driven management education and the academic legacy of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), which is NAAC A++ accredited, SCIT continues to earn recognition among India's leading management institutions, including a place among India's Top Private Management Institutes. M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management), with an intake of 180 seats, has recorded nearly 100% placement with a highest offered package of ₹30 LPA last year. M.B.A. (Data Sciences & Data Analytics), with an intake of 60 seats, has also recorded attractive placement with a highest package of ₹21.77 LPA. SCIT's recruiter base spans 150+ organisations across consulting, technology, analytics and AI, BFSI, cybersecurity, telecom, and manufacturing, including names such as Bain, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC, Accenture, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and Goldman Sachs.

Students at SCIT have the opportunity to specialise in Systems & Enterprise Consulting, Information Security Management, Digital Transformation, and Data Science & Business Analytics, giving them a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital economy. M.B.A. (Data Sciences & Data Analytics) further equips students with advanced analytical competencies, hands-on exposure to AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data tools, and the ability to convert data into actionable business intelligence. The most important aspect is that SCIT students are not only employable, but deployable instantly for live projects, and they demonstrate career progression at a faster pace to leadership roles.

At SCIT, learning extends beyond the classroom through live projects, industry internships, case studies, simulations, and certifications, ensuring holistic development alongside academic excellence. This unique blend of technology and management training, combined with strong industry linkages, ensures that SCIT graduates are job-ready from day one and positioned to thrive as future leaders in IT consulting, product management, digital transformation, data analytics, and AI-enabled business strategy.

To register for SNAP 2026 and learn more about SCIT's M.B.A. Programmes:

www.snaptest.org | www.scit.edu

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