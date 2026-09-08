SDLG India to Showcase Next-Generation Earthmoving Construction Machinery at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 8: SDLG India is set to showcase its construction machinery range at the bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, world’s leading International trade fair for construction machinery, mining machines, and construction vehicles to be held from September 15-18 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.

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At Hall H16 - Booth B31, SDLG India will showcase a powerful portfolio of its next-generation construction equipment including electric wheel loaders, motor graders, excavators and dozers for the Indian construction industry giving customers and industry stakeholders an opportunity to experience the company’s capabilities across earthmoving, electrification and fuel-efficient construction machinery.

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The product range demonstrates SDLG’s growing capabilities across high-performance construction equipment while highlighting its focus on productivity, reliability, electrification and solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Indian customers.

Mr. Wang Xiaohui, Vice General Manager, Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG), said, “India remains a strategically important market for SDLG and presents significant opportunities as the country continues to advance its infrastructure and industrial development. Guided by our core philosophy of ‘Efficiency First, Leading Technology’, we remain focused on bringing continuous technological innovation and operational excellence to the Indian market.”

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Mr. Soumyaranjan Dash, Head of Dealer Development and Brand Marketing, SDLG India, said, “The company’s focus is on manufacturing machines that deliver high productivity, dependable performance and lasting value for our Indian customers. At SDLG India, we are strengthening our product range, expanding our dealer and service network to attend the needs of Indian customers.”

With more than 15 years of presence in India, SDLG India has been steadily expanding its product portfolio and market reach, strengthening its ability to serve the country’s diverse construction and infrastructure requirements.

SDLG’s participation at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 comes as the company continues to expand its presence in India, with a focus on combining its global product and technology capabilities with a deeper understanding of local applications and customer requirements.

About SDLG India

SDLG has been present in India since 2009, supporting the country’s growing construction, infrastructure and mining sectors with a portfolio of reliable, efficient and value-driven equipment. Its product range includes Wheel Loaders, Hydraulic Excavators and Motor Graders, engineered and customized for Indian operating conditions and serving a wide range of demanding applications, including quarrying, mining, road construction, railways and port infrastructure.

In 2026, SDLG further strengthened its commitment to India by establishing full-fledged operations in the country to meet growing industry demand. Supported by a strong nationwide dealer network, the company provides dedicated after-sales support, including parts and service, to help customers maximize equipment uptime and returns on investment.

As India continues to invest in large-scale infrastructure development, SDLG is focused on expanding its product portfolio, deepening localization, and strengthening its manufacturing and service capabilities. Backed by its global journey and the Lingong Group ecosystem, SDLG is entering its next phase of growth with a renewed focus on innovation, manufacturing and customer-centric solutions, while building a stronger and more significant presence in India’s evolving construction equipment landscape.

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