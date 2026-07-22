SDPL Introduces OM Phase-2: Vastu-Optimized Premium Residences in Lakadganj, Nagpur

SMPL

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Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Sandeep Dwellers Pvt. Ltd. (SDPL) has announced OM Phase-2, a premium residential development in Lakadganj, Nagpur, offering Vastu-optimized 3 and 4 BHK residences designed to blend comfort, functionality and contemporary living. Strategically located in one of Nagpur's well-connected neighbourhoods, the project is designed for homebuyers seeking thoughtfully planned homes with seamless access to the city's key commercial, educational and social hubs.

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One of the distinguishing features of OM Phase-2 is its Vastu-optimized design, with residences thoughtfully planned in accordance with traditional Vastu principles. By integrating architectural planning with time-tested design philosophies, the project aims to create homes that maximise natural light, ventilation and spatial harmony, offering residents an environment that promotes comfort, balance and well-being.

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Residents at OM Phase-2 will enjoy a host of lifestyle amenities curated to enhance everyday living. These include a swimming pool, fully equipped gym, party hall, children's play area, ample parking facilities and well-planned common spaces that encourage recreation, relaxation and community living. Every aspect of the project has been thoughtfully designed to offer a balanced lifestyle where convenience meets comfort in a secure residential environment.

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Developed by SDPL, a trusted name in Nagpur's real estate sector, OM Phase-2 reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering quality residential communities that combine strategic locations, superior construction and customer-centric design. Located in the vibrant neighbourhood of Lakadganj, the project offers residents the advantage of living close to essential conveniences while enjoying a peaceful and premium residential experience.

OM Phase-2 is registered under MahaRERA Registration No. P50500046033, reinforcing SDPL's commitment to transparency, quality and regulatory compliance. As demand for well-connected, premium residences continues to grow in Nagpur, the project presents an attractive opportunity for families looking to invest in a home that seamlessly blends tradition, modern amenities and long-term value.

About Sandeep Dwellers Pvt. Ltd.

Sandeep Dwellers Pvt. Ltd. (SDPL) is a trusted real estate developer with a strong presence in Nagpur, known for delivering thoughtfully planned residential developments that combine quality construction, contemporary design and lasting value. With a customer-first approach and a commitment to excellence, the company continues to create homes that cater to the evolving aspirations of modern homebuyers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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