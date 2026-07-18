SDPL Introduces Suvarnabhumi, Expanding Premium Plotted Developments in Nagpur

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Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: As Maharashtra continues to witness rapid urban expansion, the demand for well-planned plotted developments has grown alongside traditional residential housing. Homebuyers and investors are increasingly looking for locations that offer long-term appreciation, infrastructure connectivity, and the flexibility to build homes tailored to their lifestyles. In Nagpur, one of the state's fastest-growing urban centres, this shift has opened new opportunities for integrated township developments.

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Responding to these evolving market preferences, Sandeep Dwellers Pvt. Ltd. (SDPL) has introduced Suvarnabhumi, a premium plotted township on Amravati Road (NH-53). The development marks another step in SDPL's expanding portfolio as the company continues to diversify beyond apartments and rowhouses into large-scale plotted communities.

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For more than three decades, SDPL has been part of Nagpur's real estate landscape, developing residential and commercial projects across the city. Having delivered over 50 lakh square feet of development while executing 15+ ongoing projects, the company has steadily expanded its offerings to include affordable housing, premium apartments, rowhouses, commercial spaces, and plotted developments. Suvarnabhumi reflects this broader vision of creating communities that accommodate changing homeownership and investment preferences.

Spread across 21.5 acres, Suvarnabhumi has been planned as a premium township offering villa and bungalow plots in one of Nagpur's emerging growth corridors. The project provides buyers with the opportunity to design and construct independent homes while benefiting from the infrastructure and planning of an organized residential community.

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Amravati Road (NH-53) is increasingly being recognised as one of Nagpur's next major growth corridors, supported by expanding road infrastructure, improving connectivity, industrial development, and growing residential demand. With proximity to the Outer Ring Road and easy access to key employment centres, educational institutions, and commercial destinations, the corridor is witnessing rising interest from both homebuyers and long-term investors seeking future-ready locations.

One of the project's defining strengths is its strategic location. Situated on Amravati Road (NH-53) near the city's Outer Ring Road, Suvarnabhumi enjoys connectivity to several important economic and residential destinations. The development is located close to Hingna Industrial Area, Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, Wadi, and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), making it well positioned for both homeowners and investors seeking access to major employment centres.

Complementing its plotted development, Suvarnabhumi has been planned with a range of lifestyle amenities designed to create a well-rounded community environment. The township includes landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, yoga space, indoor games zone, children's Kidtopia play area, Wonder Park, a celebration hall and lawn, a grand entrance gateway, a serenity garden, and a dedicated temple, providing residents with recreational, wellness, and community spaces alongside residential infrastructure.

Unlike conventional housing projects, plotted developments offer buyers greater flexibility in designing homes that suit individual requirements. Whether planning a luxury villa, a family bungalow, or a future residential investment, buyers retain the freedom to develop their property while benefiting from the planned layout and infrastructure of an organized township.

Suvarnabhumi has been positioned with this long-term perspective in mind. The project combines the appeal of independent land ownership with the advantages of a master-planned residential environment, allowing buyers to participate in one of Nagpur's fastest-growing corridors while planning for future appreciation.

The project also reflects SDPL's broader business evolution. Over the years, the developer has expanded its portfolio beyond apartments to include premium residences, rowhouses, commercial developments, and now large-scale plotted communities. This diversified approach has enabled SDPL to address a wide range of housing and investment requirements while strengthening its presence across Nagpur.

As Maharashtra's urban centres continue to expand beyond Mumbai and Pune, regional cities such as Nagpur are expected to play an increasingly important role in the state's real estate sector. With infrastructure-led development accelerating along corridors such as Amravati Road, the western part of the city is expected to remain a focal point for future residential and investment activity. This ongoing transformation is creating favourable conditions for thoughtfully planned communities that offer both quality living and long-term value.

Through Suvarnabhumi, SDPL continues to build on its three-decade journey by introducing a thoughtfully planned plotted township that complements Nagpur's evolving residential landscape. The development reflects the company's ongoing commitment to creating projects that combine strategic location, planned infrastructure, lifestyle amenities, and future-ready opportunities while contributing to Maharashtra's growing real estate market.

The Project has been registered via Maha RERA registration No. PP1190002501173

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