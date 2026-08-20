SDPL OM TATSAT Brings Premium 3 & 4 BHK Residences to North Wardhaman Nagar Nagpur with 26-Storey Towers

SMPL

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Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Sandeep Dwellers Pvt. Ltd. (SDPL), a leading real estate developer in Nagpur, has introduced SDPL OM TATSAT, a premium residential project in North Wardhaman Nagar that brings together spacious 3 and 4 BHK residences, modern lifestyle amenities and a strategically connected location. Situated near Chikli Chowk, the project enjoys proximity to Kalamna Market and the upcoming New Itwari Kirana Merchant Market, offering residents access to established and emerging commercial hubs in the area.

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Spread across approximately 50,000 sq. ft., SDPL OM TATSAT comprises two 26-storey high-rise towers with a total of 92 spacious 3 and 4 BHK apartments. The residences are Vastu compliant and have been thoughtfully planned to offer comfortable living spaces along with enhanced privacy. With only two flats on each floor, the project provides a more private and exclusive residential environment. The development also includes shops on the ground and first floors, adding convenience for everyday needs.

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A major highlight of SDPL OM TATSAT is its expansive 26,800 sq. ft. Club Floor, which brings together more than 30 lifestyle amenities within the development. Residents can enjoy facilities including a modern gymnasium, swimming pool, mini theatre, party hall and dedicated children's play area, among several other recreational and wellness spaces. Spacious lobbies and dedicated parking further complement the residential offering.

The project also features a distinctive 26th-floor Sky Lounge, offering residents elevated views of the surrounding cityscape and an additional space to relax and unwind. The Club Floor gazebo adds another thoughtfully designed recreational space for residents to spend time with family and friends.With its combination of high-rise living, spacious residences, limited apartments per floor and an extensive lifestyle offering, SDPL OM TATSAT reflects SDPL's continued focus on developing residential spaces that cater to the changing needs of Nagpur's homebuyers. The project is RERA registered under Registration No. P50500055135.For more information, visit SDPL OM TATSAT

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About Sandeep Dwellers Pvt. Ltd. (SDPL)

Sandeep Dwellers Pvt. Ltd. (SDPL) is a Nagpur-based real estate developer with a strong legacy in the city's real estate sector. The company has developed residential and commercial projects with a focus on quality construction, thoughtful planning and customer-centric development. With a growing presence across Nagpur, SDPL continues to develop projects that respond to the evolving needs and aspirations of modern homebuyers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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