DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / SDPL OM TATSAT Brings Premium 3 &amp; 4 BHK Residences to North Wardhaman Nagar Nagpur with 26-Storey Towers

SDPL OM TATSAT Brings Premium 3 & 4 BHK Residences to North Wardhaman Nagar Nagpur with 26-Storey Towers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:13 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SMPL

Advertisement

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Sandeep Dwellers Pvt. Ltd. (SDPL), a leading real estate developer in Nagpur, has introduced SDPL OM TATSAT, a premium residential project in North Wardhaman Nagar that brings together spacious 3 and 4 BHK residences, modern lifestyle amenities and a strategically connected location. Situated near Chikli Chowk, the project enjoys proximity to Kalamna Market and the upcoming New Itwari Kirana Merchant Market, offering residents access to established and emerging commercial hubs in the area.

Advertisement

Spread across approximately 50,000 sq. ft., SDPL OM TATSAT comprises two 26-storey high-rise towers with a total of 92 spacious 3 and 4 BHK apartments. The residences are Vastu compliant and have been thoughtfully planned to offer comfortable living spaces along with enhanced privacy. With only two flats on each floor, the project provides a more private and exclusive residential environment. The development also includes shops on the ground and first floors, adding convenience for everyday needs.

Advertisement

A major highlight of SDPL OM TATSAT is its expansive 26,800 sq. ft. Club Floor, which brings together more than 30 lifestyle amenities within the development. Residents can enjoy facilities including a modern gymnasium, swimming pool, mini theatre, party hall and dedicated children's play area, among several other recreational and wellness spaces. Spacious lobbies and dedicated parking further complement the residential offering.

The project also features a distinctive 26th-floor Sky Lounge, offering residents elevated views of the surrounding cityscape and an additional space to relax and unwind. The Club Floor gazebo adds another thoughtfully designed recreational space for residents to spend time with family and friends.With its combination of high-rise living, spacious residences, limited apartments per floor and an extensive lifestyle offering, SDPL OM TATSAT reflects SDPL's continued focus on developing residential spaces that cater to the changing needs of Nagpur's homebuyers. The project is RERA registered under Registration No. P50500055135.For more information, visit SDPL OM TATSAT

Advertisement

About Sandeep Dwellers Pvt. Ltd. (SDPL)

Sandeep Dwellers Pvt. Ltd. (SDPL) is a Nagpur-based real estate developer with a strong legacy in the city's real estate sector. The company has developed residential and commercial projects with a focus on quality construction, thoughtful planning and customer-centric development. With a growing presence across Nagpur, SDPL continues to develop projects that respond to the evolving needs and aspirations of modern homebuyers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts