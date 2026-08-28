BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: India's ambitious nuclear energy expansion is creating a significant long-term opportunity for specialised mechanical seal manufacturers, with Sealmatic India Ltd. positioned to support the country's growing requirements through its nuclear-qualified manufacturing capabilities, specialised engineering expertise and indigenous mechanical seal technology.

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India's nuclear sector is driving increasing demand for high-technology mechanical seals used in critical reactor and associated pumping systems. Although mechanical seals may not receive the same visibility as major equipment such as reactors, pumps and turbines, they perform a vital role in ensuring the safe, reliable and continuous operation of nuclear power plants.

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Mechanical seals are employed in critical systems including primary coolant, reactor coolant, auxiliary feedwater and emergency core cooling pumps, where reliability and operational integrity are of paramount importance.

Unlike conventional industrial mechanical seals, nuclear mechanical seals require specialised engineering capabilities, extensive testing, rigorous qualification and stringent approvals before a supplier can enter the nuclear supply chain. These demanding requirements create a significant barrier to entry while also establishing a high level of confidence in suppliers that successfully meet the qualification requirements.

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India's Nuclear Expansion Creates Long-Term Opportunity

The opportunity for specialised sealing technology is becoming increasingly significant as India advances its nuclear expansion plans. From a current baseline of approximately 8.8 GW, the country is targeting an increase to around 22 GW by 2032, with an ambitious longer-term goal of reaching 100 GW of nuclear capacity within 20 years.

As these plans translate into projects, the requirement for specialised mechanical seals and other critical components is expected to increase substantially.

For Sealmatic, this represents an important long-term growth opportunity. The company has invested in the technical capabilities, quality systems and engineering resources required to participate in this highly specialised segment.

Sealmatic's Nuclear Journey Built on Qualification and Indigenous Technology

Sealmatic's participation in the nuclear sector is not a recent response to India's nuclear expansion. The company's nuclear journey has been supported by years of research and development and a focused effort to develop capabilities suited to the stringent requirements of nuclear applications.

A key milestone in this journey was Sealmatic's accreditation to ISO 19443 for nuclear applications, a nuclear-specific quality management standard designed to address the enhanced quality and safety requirements of the nuclear supply chain. Sealmatic has publicly identified ISO 19443 as one of its key certifications for nuclear applications.

The accreditation strengthens Sealmatic's position within the nuclear equipment ecosystem and supports its objective of supplying high-precision, indigenously manufactured mechanical seals for critical nuclear applications.

The company is already supplying indigenously manufactured mechanical seals for critical nuclear applications. However, the nature of nuclear projects means that the conversion of development and supply opportunities into revenue can take time, owing to lengthy testing, qualification, commissioning and project execution cycles.

Sealmatic's nuclear opportunity also extends beyond the domestic market. The company is engaged in discussions with European equipment manufacturers, creating the potential for its nuclear sealing technology to participate in international markets as well.

Developing Indigenous Technology for Critical Applications

Rather than relying solely on an established nuclear order book, Sealmatic is pursuing a technology-led approach to building its position in the nuclear sector.

The company is investing in proprietary technology and specialised product development with the objective of qualifying as a supplier for critical nuclear applications. With active guidance from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Sealmatic is developing homegrown mechanical seals specifically suited to the requirements of India's nuclear sector.

Following a key development order, the company is also investing in additional seal types designed for upcoming nuclear plants.

This approach reflects Sealmatic's broader objective of building long-term engineering and manufacturing capabilities rather than pursuing short-term opportunities alone.

Nuclear is an Important Growth Avenue, Not the Entire Business

While nuclear energy represents an important growth opportunity for Sealmatic, it is one part of the company's broader industrial business.

Sealmatic manufactures mechanical seals and associated products for a wide range of demanding industries, including oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, fertilizer, pharmaceutical, thermal power, marine, pulp & paper, aerospace, food & beverage and other industrial applications.

This diversified industry exposure provides the company with participation across multiple capital expenditure cycles and helps reduce its dependence on any single sector.

The company's broader opportunity set also extends beyond nuclear energy into areas including solar, industrial expansion, water infrastructure and data-centre cooling, all of which are contributing to India's wider power and infrastructure development.

Consequently, while nuclear energy represents an important strategic opportunity, Sealmatic's broader industrial footprint provides a diversified platform for continued growth even if individual nuclear projects experience delays.

Sealmatic Targets Long-Term Growth Across Domestic and International Nuclear Markets

With its focus on indigenous technology, specialised engineering, nuclear qualification and international market development, Sealmatic aims to achieve double-digit revenue growth across its domestic and international nuclear business in the coming years.

The company believes that its investment in technology and qualification provides a foundation for participation in the long-term nuclear energy opportunity while simultaneously strengthening its capabilities for other highly demanding industrial applications.

Thirumalai Chandran, Assistant Vice President - Nuclear Sales, Sealmatic India Ltd., said:

"India's nuclear expansion represents a significant long-term opportunity for the entire ecosystem of specialised engineering and component manufacturers. Mechanical seals may be relatively small components when compared with the major equipment installed in a nuclear power plant, but their reliability is critical to the safe and continuous operation of essential pumping systems. Our focus has been to build the engineering, quality and manufacturing capabilities required to meet these demanding requirements. With our ISO 19443 accreditation and continued investment in indigenous technology, we believe Sealmatic is well positioned to contribute to India's nuclear ambitions while also developing opportunities in international nuclear markets."

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