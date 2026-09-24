PNN

New Delhi [India], September 24: Moving to a new home or city is already a major task. From packing household belongings and shifting furniture to transporting a car, there are several things that need to be planned carefully. But before all of this, there is one important step that people often overlook making sure they are actually booking the right moving company.

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This becomes particularly important when searching online for a well-known moving brand Agarwal Packers and Movers. A quick online search can bring up multiple websites, business listings, advertisements and companies with names that may look similar.

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So, how does a customer know which one is the original?

For customers looking specifically for the original Agarwal Packers and Movers, the first thing to know is that the original company is Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited (APML), founded by Shri Ramesh Agarwalin the year 1987. The company's official website is www.agarwalpackers.com, and its official centralised contact number is 9300300300.

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Rather than relying only on a Google search result, customers can take a few simple steps before sharing their details, accepting a quotation or making any payment.

Start With the Website, Not Just the Search Result

One of the easiest mistakes customers can make is assuming that the first website appearing in search results must be the official company website.

That is not always a safe way to verify a business.

When searching for Agarwal Packers and Movers online, customers should carefully check the website address. The official APML website is:

www.agarwalpackers.com

A website using words such as “Agarwal Packers,” “Agarwal Movers” or a similar combination in its domain name does not, by itself, establish that it belongs to APML.

The company's official awareness page – https://www.agarwalpackers.com/beware-of-fake.html also cautions customers about websites and businesses using names that closely resemble the brand.

Check the Exact Company Name with ‘Limited’

The next simple check is the company name.

Customers should look for:

Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited (APML)

A similar-looking name, spelling variation or a company claiming to be an “agent”, “associate” or “partner” should not automatically be treated as the original company.

This is especially important because similar names can look convincing at first glance. The official company is Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited, the only ‘Limited company registered under ROC (Govt of India) with name of Agarwal Packers and Movers. The customers are advised to verify the company's identity rather than relying only on a familiar-looking name.

Look for the Official APML Branding

Another useful visual check is the company's branding.

APML's official awareness information highlights its distinctive logo with photograph of Shri Ramesh Agarwal with APML written as identifying elements customers can look for when verifying the company.

This does not mean customers should verify a company based on a logo alone. Instead, the branding should match the other official details, particularly the website and contact information.

In simple terms:

Don't check just one thing. Check the complete identity.

Verify the Contact Number Before You Talk About Your Move

Customers often contact a moving company through a phone number shown on a Google listing, advertisement, social media post or third-party website.

Before proceeding, it is advisable to cross-check the number with the company's official website.

The official APML website currently lists 9300300300 as its Centralised booking number.

If someone claims to represent Agarwal Packers and Movers but provides different contact details, customers should verify those details through the official website before proceeding.

Be Careful With Very Low Quotes

Price naturally matters when people are planning a move. Customers often compare multiple quotations before making a decision.

However, an unusually low quotation should not be the only reason to choose a moving company.

A customer may see an attractive price online and quickly share an address, phone number or other details. A better approach is to first establish who is actually providing the quotation.

Before accepting a quote, check:

* The exact company name

* The website from which the enquiry was made

* Contact details

* Quotation and booking information

* Payment details

* Supporting company documentation

APML's consumer-awareness guidance specifically cautions customers about misleading offers, fake promises and unusually low prices used to attract enquiries.

Never Ignore the Payment Details

This is one of the most important checks before booking.

A customer may have spoken to someone claiming to represent a familiar brand, but the payment request can reveal whether the transaction is actually being made with the intended company.

APML's official guidance advises customers to verify that payment details are in the name of Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited and to be cautious if someone asks for payment in the name of an unrelated company or individual.

So, before transferring money, take a moment to check:

Who is receiving the payment?

If the name does not match the company you intended to book, stop and verify.

Don't Assume a Google Advertisement Means Official Representation

Online advertising can make a company highly visible. But an advertisement appearing when someone searches for a brand name should not, on its own, be treated as proof that the advertiser represents that brand.

This is why customers searching for “original Agarwal Packers and Movers”, “Agarwal Packers and Movers official website” or “Agarwal Packers and Movers near me” should still verify the business through APML's official website and contact channels.

The official APML awareness page specifically advises customers not to rely only on online listings or advertisements when establishing authenticity.

A Five-Point Check Before Booking

For someone who simply wants to know, “Am I dealing with the original Agarwal Packers and Movers?”, the process can be kept very simple.

1. Check the Website

Make sure you are on www.agarwalpackers.com.

2. Check the Company Name

Look for Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited (APML).

3. Check the Official Contact Number

Cross-check the contact details with the official website. APML currently lists 9300300300.

4. Check the Branding

Look for the official APML branding, including the recognised logo and the photograph of the company’s founder, Shri Ramesh Agarwal (Man with the cap), with APML written below it.

5. Check the Payment Details

Before making any payment, verify the quotation, booking information and the name under which payment is being requested.

These simple checks can help customers avoid making a decision based solely on a website name, online advertisement, low quotation or a phone call.

Why This Verification Matters

Relocation involves more than simply moving boxes from one address to another.

People hand over furniture, electronics, documents, appliances, vehicles and personal belongings accumulated over years. They also share their home address, destination details and other personal information during the booking process.

That is why identifying the right service provider should be the first step — even before discussing price or scheduling the move.

A few minutes spent checking the website, company name, contact number and payment details can provide much greater clarity before a booking is confirmed.

FAQs: Searching for the Original Agarwal Packers and Movers

1. Which is the original Agarwal Packers and Movers?

The original company is Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited (APML), founded by Shri Ramesh Agarwal.

2. What is the official website of Agarwal Packers and Movers?

The official website is www.agarwalpackers.com. Customers should carefully check the domain before sharing information or making a payment.

3. What is the official contact number of Agarwal Packers and Movers?

The official APML website currently lists 9300300300 as its centralized contact number.

4. How can I check whether an Agarwal Packers and Movers website is genuine?

Check the complete website address. The official APML website is www.agarwalpackers.com. Do not assume that every website containing the words “Agarwal Packers and Movers” is an official APML website.

5. Are there companies using names similar to Agarwal Packers and Movers?

Customers may come across businesses, websites and listings using names that are similar to the Agarwal Packers and Movers brand. This is why APML advises customers to verify the company name, website, contact details and other official information before booking.

6. Can I trust a company just because it appears on Google?

No single search result, advertisement or online listing should be treated as complete proof of authenticity. Verify the details against the official APML website before booking.

7. What should I do if I am unsure whether a booking is genuine?

Pause the booking and verify the details directly through the official APML website and centralized contact number. It is better to take a few additional minutes for verification than to proceed without knowing exactly who is handling your move.

A Simple Rule to Remember

When searching online for “Original Agarwal Packers and Movers”, don't make your decision based only on the first search result, the lowest quotation or a familiar-looking company name.

Check the name. Check the website. Check the number. Check the branding. Check the payment details.

For Agarwal Packers and Movers, customers can start their verification directly through www.agarwalpackers.com and the official contact number 9300300300.

Because when your household is being moved, knowing who you are handing it over to is just as important as knowing where it is going.

About Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited (APML)

Founded by Shri Ramesh Agarwal in 1987, Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited is a relocation and logistics company offering domestic and international moving and related services. The company operates through its official website www.agarwalpackers.com and lists 9300300300 as its centralized contact number. Its current website states that APML has 140+ branches across India, 1,264+ destinations in India and coverage across 182 countries worldwide.

Official Website: www.agarwalpackers.com

Official Contact Number: 9300300300

Company: Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited (APML)

Founder: Shri Ramesh Agarwal

Official Contact Details of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.

Address: 3rd Floor, Wedding Mall, Plot No 1 To 12

Gold Souk Mall, Sharda Niketan Road

North West Delhi, New Delhi, 110034 (India)

Email : info@agarwalpackers.com

Agarwal Packers and Movers Hyderabad Official Address

Address: 5-9-58/1-15, 702, 7th Floor,

Babu Khan Estate, Basheer Bagh

Hyderabad - 500001 (Telangana) - India

Email : hyderabad@agarwalpackers.com

Agarwal Packers and Movers Mumbai Official Address

Address: APML Tower, 7th Floor,

Plot 53, 53/1, Vishweshwar Nagar Road,

Near Pravasi Indl. Est., Goregaon East,

Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra India - 400063

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