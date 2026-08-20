DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / SEBI allows digitally signed PoA for FPIs, removes notarisation requirement for onboarding

SEBI allows digitally signed PoA for FPIs, removes notarisation requirement for onboarding

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:53 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to submit digitally signed Power of Attorney (PoA) documents, removing the need for notarisation, apostillisation or consularisation and reducing the time required for FPI onboarding, the market regulator said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The capital markets regulator said the move is part of its continued efforts to digitalise and streamline the FPI registration and onboarding process and improve ease of doing business for foreign investors. The new provision will come into effect from August 20, 2026.

Advertisement

SEBI said it has over the years introduced several measures to digitalise the FPI registration process, including the Common Application Form (CAF) for registration, PAN, bank and demat accounts, and permitting the use of Indian digital signatures for executing CAF and other registration documents. It has also facilitated digital signature functionality within the CAF portal and allowed registration based on scanned copies.

Advertisement

Under the latest circular, FPIs can now submit a Power of Attorney given to custodians specifying the address and executed using a digital signature in accordance with the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This option will be available alongside the existing requirement of submitting a duly notarised, apostilled or consularised PoA.

The change modifies the relevant provision under SEBI's Master Circular for Foreign Portfolio Investors, Designated Depository Participants and Eligible Foreign Investors.

Advertisement

SEBI said the digital route will eliminate the requirement for additional authentication of the PoA through notarisation, apostillisation or consularisation. According to the regulator, this is expected to reduce the overall time taken for onboarding FPIs and make the registration process more efficient.

The move is also aimed at further reducing documentation-related friction for overseas investors seeking access to Indian capital markets, as digital execution can potentially allow documents to be completed and submitted without going through multiple physical authentication procedures.

The circular has been issued under SEBI's powers under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, read with the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019. The regulator said the measure is intended to protect investor interests while promoting the development and regulation of the securities market. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts