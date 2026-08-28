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Home / Business / SEBI approves Jio Platforms IPO; company plans to repay Rs 27,500 crore debt

SEBI approves Jio Platforms IPO; company plans to repay Rs 27,500 crore debt

Proposed issue to comprise up to 27 crore fresh shares; Reliance Industries holds 66.43% stake in Jio Platforms

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:06 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms, paving the way for the telecom and digital services arm of Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, to proceed with its public issue.

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Kotak Mahindra Capital Company is the lead manager for the offer, which was filed on June 19 and received SEBI’s observation letter on Friday.

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According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The final issue price will be determined through the book-building process.

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Jio Platforms plans to use around Rs 27,500 crore of the IPO proceeds to pre-pay loans.

The IPO is also expected to draw attention to Jio Platforms’ high-profile investor base. Reliance Industries is the largest shareholder with a 66.43 per cent stake, followed by Meta Platforms with 9.98 per cent and Google with 7.73 per cent.

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Other major investors include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, KKR, Vista Equity Partners, Silver Lake, Mubadala, General Atlantic Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and TPG Capital.

The proposed IPO comes amid continued growth in Jio Platforms’ digital and telecom operations.

Jio Platforms reported revenue of Rs 45,961 crore for the June quarter, up 12 per cent year-on-year. EBITDA rose 15 per cent to Rs 20,865 crore, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 39,173 crore. Its EBITDA margin improved to 53 per cent from 52 per cent a year earlier.

Jio’s customer base also grew during the quarter, reaching 533.3 million at the end of June, compared with 498.1 million a year earlier and 524.4 million in the preceding quarter.

This week, the market regulator also approved the pre-filing of Paramotor Digital Technology and the IPOs of Paras Healthcare, Pushp Brand India, M K Sons Fine Jewels, Sadbhav Futuretech and Bharat PET.

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